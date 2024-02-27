Bomb Threat Shuts Down Airport, Disney World Guests Evacuated

A bomb threat closed down a large section of Orlando International Airport (MCO), leading to hundreds of people, including Walt Disney World Resort guests, having to evacuate for several hours.

Read this next: Disney World Neglected Theme Park, Monorail System Inspections for Years, Report Claims – Thousands Endangered

Bomb Threat Called Off at Orlando International Airport After Hundreds Evacuated, Including Walt Disney World Guests

After a prompt investigation, law enforcement officials gave the all-clear at Orlando International Airport following the closure of Terminal B for several hours. This closure led to delays in flights and traffic congestion in the vicinity. Things like parking, terminal link buses, rental car locations, and more became difficult throughout this bomb scare as well.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Orlando Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at 9400 Jeff Fuqua Boulevard. Angela Starke, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson, confirmed that law enforcement agencies were investigating a reported threat.

Responding to another incident, Ashley Papagni, interim spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department, stated that around 5:15 p.m., emergency services were called to investigate an unattended bag that raised suspicion.

⚠️Advisory: Law enforcement partners are currently investigating a call. Terminal B road traffic is closed. Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel. Updates will be provided as the situation develops. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 26, 2024

Advisory: Law enforcement partners are currently investigating a call. Terminal B road traffic is closed. Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel. Updates will be provided as the situation develops. – @MCO on X (Twitter)

Read this next: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Will Retcon 1993 Film, Universal Confirms

“In an abundance of caution, traffic to airport Terminal B was diverted,” she said. Following an exhaustive search, authorities determined no imminent danger or threat was associated with the situation.

Crowds near B – @galactic_ella71 on X (Twitter)

Approximately three hours later, airport officials announced via social media that the area had been cleared and traffic to Terminal B had resumed. Terminal C at the Orlando Airport also resumed normal operations along with Terminal A. The MCO airport also stopped all ground transportation, TSA precheck, grounded airlines, any car rental, and more during the bomb scare.

The airport scene is in disarray as inbound traffic for both arrivals and departures has been halted. Law enforcement has cordoned off escalators in the main terminal, bewildering travelers. With no clear information available, passengers from incoming flights cannot descend to the baggage claim area to retrieve their belongings. The situation is challenging.

It is chaos as all incoming traffic for arrivals and departures is closed. In the main terminal, escalators have been blocked by police. OF course nobody knows what happened and people from arriving flights can not go down to baggage claim to collect their luggage. Good luck! — JS (@Sangeori) February 26, 2024

It is chaos as all incoming traffic for arrivals and departures is closed. In the main terminal, escalators have been blocked by police. OF course nobody knows what happened and people from arriving flights can not go down to baggage claim to collect their luggage. Good luck! – @Sangeori on X (Twitter)

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we apologize for any inconvenience experienced this evening. Thank you,” read a statement from the airport’s official Twitter account. Passengers planning to drop off or pick up individuals at Terminal B were redirected to Terminal A or the train station.

Read this next: Disney’s Abandoned ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Experience Returns For Free

Travelers took to social media to report the significant crowds and disruptions within the airport premises. Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, Stephana Ferrell described how the main terminal’s B-side was cordoned off, with arriving flight baggage diverted to carousel areas in Terminal A.

“The B-side of the terminal was not open, so there was a back up at TSA, as half of the lanes had to close and passengers heading to the B gates were bringing their checked bags through the TSA line,” Ferrell explained in a text message.

Thankfully, after several hours, Ferrell and hundreds of Disney World guests could get back to their flights. However, there were multiple delays due to the bomb threat earlier yesterday afternoon. Airport activities, including departures and arrivals, resumed normality yesterday evening after law enforcement called off a threat.