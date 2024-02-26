Disney’s Abandoned ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Experience Returns For Free

If you are still grieving from the loss of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, we have some news that might help cut the blues from that galaxy far, far away via YouTube.

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser made its maiden voyage on March 1 2020, filled with guests who were looking to blast off for a two-night adventure filled with food, fun, and entertainment — as well as a hefty price tag.

For Star Wars enthusiasts, one of the most thrilling recent additions to Walt Disney World Resort has undoubtedly been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

From meticulously recreating iconic elements like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing to breathing life into beloved characters such as Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, and Stormtroopers, Disney demonstrated its adeptness at bringing George Lucas’ beloved franchise to life.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was poised to offer an unparalleled, immersive adventure, with ex-Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek vowing that guests would be left utterly amazed by the experience. While true fans of the franchise did share their love for the Starcruiser, it did cost around $6000 for the two-night experience, which is far more than one would spend in two days at Walt Disney World. The stay was incredibly immersive and unique, however it was more niche than the market of guests who visit Orlando to go to Disney World, and who can afford the costs.

Before its end, we saw Disney slash prices to 30% off for some guests while reducing the amount of “sailings” each week from three to two.

Even cast members would be incentivized to visit with major discounts being offered to them. Even with price deductions, Disney was not able to make the Starcruiser a viable source of income for the company, and on September 28, 2023, the ship would take its final voyage.

Disney’s statement regarding the closure noted, “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

In a statement on the website, Disney said: “We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months.”

Nothing has been confirmed as to what will come of the currently abandoned Starcruiser building; however, rumors of a more regularly run Star Wars-themed hotel at a lower price point have circulated.

While fans of Star Wars await Disney’s next theme park expansion into the franchise, one creator left a gift on YouTube.

Halcyon Saja shared over 15 hours of Starcruiser cabin viewport footage (port side) to YouTube, so that guests who went on the ship can reminisce, and those who could not afford it can get a sense of the immersion in the room.

As stated by Star Wars fan Nick Tierce, “Not only could you see the finale fireworks from there, but also Rey circling the Halcyon in the Millennium Falcon as she departs with her new droid friend”.

Many fans pointed out that for those who did the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, there was often so much that one would have to be doing while on the ship, that these videos that would play in the windows of the rooms would not be seen by too many, making this a good way to see something they missed during their experience, even though the hotel has been closed for months now.

“No hints yet…but something will happen,” D’Amaro said when asked about Starcruiser’s future once it completes its final voyage.

“I know not everything’s going to work,” D’Amaro said. “What did work, though, is we took creative and storytelling to a completely new level, to a level that had never existed before. It didn’t work commercially. And so, when we realized that, you just make a call and move on.”

For now, fans can get a small tease on what is now gone forever at Walt Disney World Resort through YouTube!

Are you sad that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser no longer exists at Walt Disney World?