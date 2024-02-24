Disney World Neglected Theme Park, Monorail System Inspections for Years, Report Claims – Thousands Endangered

According to multiple reports from State officials, Walt Disney World Resort mishandled and did not take its inspections of theme park attractions and its monorail system more seriously.

Read this next: Closure Update: Disney’s Controversial Coaster Future Confirmed, Lawsuit Verdict Arrives

State Officials Allege Disney World Mistreated Inspections That Could have Negatively Affected Thousands

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in which he and other State officials collaborated to inaugurate the first anniversary of the Reedy Creek Improvement District takeover. The Walt Disney Company has yet to release an official statement to any news media outlet regarding these reveals by the DeSantis appointees. The Disney supporting predecessors have received immense backlash concerning the information about the former Board members.

During the conference, DeSantis spoke of all the glorious additions and successes that the now Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has completed over the last twelve months, indicating that Disney’s governing district is now in better hands thanks to the DeSantis administration in the State of Florida.

However, as mentioned, DeSantis was not the only one who spoke during the press conference. Joining him on the podium and talking to everyone in attendance was Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, CFTOD Chairman Martin Garcia, and Drew Crawford, an attorney for Polk County. All of these individuals spoke highly of DeSantis and the CFTOD. Secretary of Commerce Kelly and CFTOD Chairman Martin Garcia spoke about Disney not following through with its theme parks’ inspections, including the monorail system.

Read this next: Disney Cash “Ban” Alters Shopping Experience Forever

DeSantis, Secretary of Commerce, and State Officials Speak Out on WDW Dropping the Ball on Inspections and More

Secretary of Commerce Kelly spoke with the Florida Governor at this week’s press conference and said how WDW had not been following through with inspections related to the monorail system, the theme parks, and, of course, the attractions themselves, essentially endangering thousands of guests who visit the Disney Resort.

According to DeSantis and State officials, like Kelly, a significant audit was conducted, and information was discovered implying that Disney World had not been following up with their inspections of the Disney monorail system, attractions throughout the resort, and the theme parks themselves.

Audit experts were enlisted to investigate the former Reedy Creek district, leading to a comprehensive audit. The inquiry revealed discrepancies regarding benefits provided to district members, highlighting a conflict of interest stemming from the lack of necessary accountability measures within the Disney district.

The audit uncovered several special privileges and exemptions within the former Reedy Creek district, characterizing it as an anomaly. These included exceptions from sunshine laws, tax breaks, the absence of building or fire codes, and a lack of inspections for critical infrastructure such as the monorail.

Read this next: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Officially Quits Popular Franchise, Will Not Return

State Inspections Move Forward – The CFTOD Seeks to Remain in Charge, Despite Disney Attempting to Take It Back

Since DeSantis took over Disney’s governing district, state inspections of the monorail system began last month, leading to closures and delays. Still, improvements were also being made to keep guests safe.

A representative from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has communicated with multiple news organizations to provide updates on the ongoing inspections at Disney World. Prioritizing safety as a top priority, FDOT has organized meetings between its engineering teams and Disney’s technical teams to initiate the inspection process for the expansive 14-mile-long monorail system.

This collaborative endeavor involves a thorough review of documentation supplied by Disney, including historical maintenance and inspection records, along with safety manuals. Disney is still hoping to win back the governing district through a pending lawsuit, but per the press conference this week, DeSantis has no plans to return it.

Inside The Magic has reached out to Walt Disney World regarding these shocking reveals from the CFTOD, Ron DeSantis, and State officials. No response yet but we are awaiting a reply.

If a response is given, Inside The Magic will update this article when possible.