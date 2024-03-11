Disney Advises Guests to Stay Out of the Parks This Month, New Warning Sent

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World this month, be aware that there may be some changes that you would not have seen earlier this year.

At Disney, while there used to be a high season and low season, now, the theme parks have become so popular that there is a busy season and get ready to go shoulder to shoulder with a sweaty stranger for the next 12-hour season. The busiest times at the theme parks are typically around holidays and when kids are out of school. If there is a long weekend, we tend to see an influx of guests in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom during that weekend, as well as on Monday and Friday.

While long weekends pull in big numbers, when kids are out of school for greater lengths of time, that is when the parks are the most packed. Therefore, traveling during March break, the summer, and the winter holiday season (Christmas/New Year’s Eve), is when you will experience some of those high-level crowds. The crowds may be something that you as a guest come to accept as the time of year you can travel is not flexible, but sadly, the price of your trip will also go up.

At Walt Disney World Resort, your ticket and hotel are not the same cost every day of the year. Both of these purchases are date-based, with prices increasing as demand goes up. For example, this month, there are multiple days when Magic Kingdom starts at $184 per person per day, which can be very costly with a larger group.

Today, the highest price in Disney Genie+ costs of 2024 has been marked, which should serve as a warning to all guests traveling into Disney for the month of March, as spring break pricing is back.

Today, Magic Kingdom costs $35 per guest, EPCOT is $28 per guest, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is $32 per guest and Disney’s Animal Kingdom is $25 per guest. These prices, as we mentioned, are per person and only guarantee around 2-3 rides of Lightning Lane usage. Disney Genie+ was added to the My Disney Experience app after the pandemic and took over for the previous FastPass system, which allowed you to skip a few long lines during the day for free. Now, families can expect to add another $130-$150 per day (for a group of 4) if they want Lightning Lane access.

Since spring break changes for different school districts throughout the month of March, these prices will likely stick around for a few weeks.

Orlando International Airport has already predicted three days alone that will bring in around 200,000 tourists on each of those days for the month of March, as a warning for how busy things are going to get in the city of Orlando — and of course, many of those visitors will be coming to visit the theme parks.

Overall, Orlando International Airport is expecting a whopping 7.2 million guests things spring break, as they noted in a press release. “We expect to set a new Spring Break benchmark with more than 7.6 million passengers,” the expert said via an MCO press release. “This growth is actually a continuation of what we saw in 2023. For the year, we shattered all passenger records with more than 57.7 million travelers.”

With so many guests traveling into Orlando, get ready to pack your patience and a few extra hundred dollar bills if you are coming to the most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World Resort.

Would you travel to Disney during spring break?