DISNEY WORLD ALERT: Historic Spring Break Crowds Lead to Record Breaking Sellout

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World Resort in the coming days or weeks, you best research and prepare for specific ticketing options and Genie+ services to sell out as historic crowds bring the masses to the theme parks.

Individual Lightning Lane Sells Out in Minutes After Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks Opening

As Spring Break season kicks into high gear, Disney World is experiencing a surge in visitor numbers, prompting a flurry of activity across the parks. With park pass reservations quickly filling up for both ticket holders and hotel guests and Genie+ prices soaring to new heights, it’s clear that demand shows no signs of slowing down. The bustling atmosphere in Disney World reflects the onset of Spring Break, with crowds flocking to the parks in droves.

According to multiple sources and the official Walt Disney World Resort app, Individual Lightning Lane (ILL) options for all theme parks have sold out within minutes of the parks opening this morning within the Genie+ service.

This week, multiple parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios, have reached capacity for ticket holders and hotel guests without prior park pass reservations. Additionally, the cost of Genie+ remains elevated, with rates ranging from $25 to $35 per person for various park options.

The situation is further compounded by the rapid sell-out of every Individual Lightning Lane by as early as 9:30 a.m., encompassing popular attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Flight of Passage.

Prepare Ahead of Time With These Tips and Tricks

As a result of ILL options selling out in record time, visitors hoping to experience these attractions without enduring long standby queues may face disappointment or have to adjust their plans accordingly. It underscores the importance of promptly planning and securing Lightning Lane selections, especially during peak periods such as Spring Break.

To enhance their chances of securing Lightning Lane options at Disney World in the future, guests can adopt proactive measures. Firstly, they should conduct thorough research to familiarize themselves with the attractions they wish to experience and prioritize them according to personal preferences. Developing a rough itinerary for each day of their visit can aid in effective planning.

Furthermore, guests should contemplate purchasing Genie+ in advance for their entire travel party. Genie+ facilitates Lightning Lane selections for various attractions throughout the day, offering convenience and flexibility.

Guests should be prepared to purchase Genie+ at midnight on the day of their visit and promptly make Individual Lightning Lane selections when they become available at 7 a.m., particularly for Disney World hotel guests. For those not staying at a Disney hotel, readiness to acquire Individual Lightning Lanes at the park opening is crucial.

Moreover, guests should maintain vigilance regarding Lightning Lane availability throughout the day. Additional slots may emerge due to cancellations or adjustments, providing opportunities to secure desired reservations.

By following these proactive strategies, guests can optimize their Disney World experience and ensure smooth access to attractions.