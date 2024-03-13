Dramatic Disney Cuts: Iconic Magic Kingdom Attraction Changes

We’ve seen some dramatic cuts and changes at Walt Disney World Resort in the past few years, even at its premiere theme park, Magic Kingdom.

Amid the pandemic, numerous offerings at Magic Kingdom were cut and changed. Though Walt Disney World guests held out for the day that special entertainment like the Festival of Fantasy Parade and Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade would return, they had to wait quite a while for one special nighttime spectacular to grace Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. again.

When Happily Ever After returned in April of 2023, there was a different sense for the Disney World park. As a matter of fact, when Happily Ever After returned, many Disney park fans believed that it signified Disney truly putting the pandemic cuts behind and moving forward with complete and totally normal operations. With things back in full swing, guests are now able to close out their nights in Magic Kingdom Park with Happily Ever After, which replaced the controversial Disney Enchantment.

Though there were some dramatic cuts to the nighttime spectacular in the last couple of months, we have good news to report: Walt Disney World Resort has now returned the attraction to its original capacity.

While the searchlights for Happily Ever After had been removed for an unknown reason, Kenny the Pirate recently reported that they have returned, giving guests the full experience of the nighttime spectacular show.

“That breathtaking moment as the Happily Ever After begins with “And they all lived Happily Ever After”, huge searchlights illuminated behind Cinderella Castle. This upgrade truly set the stage for the fireworks, and we love it!,” the report states.

Happily Ever After is currently slated to start at 8:30 p.m. for the remainder of March until March 31, when its time will shift to 8:45 p.m. It will remain at 8:45 p.m. until April 21, when it will shift to 9:00 p.m. These shifts have to do with daylight. It’s important to know that this is an outdoor show and is subject to cancellation in the case of inclement weather. Showtimes are also subject to change, and guests should check the Entertainment Schedule or My Disney Experience app for the latest up-to-date information.

What dramatic changes are coming to Magic Kingdom?

So, what else can Disney World guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park expect to see happen outside of the shift and changes for Happily Ever After?

The biggest and most prominent change on the horizon, of course, is the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Following TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney World will add yet another new attraction to the park. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is taking over the place where Splash Mountain once resided– beside Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland– and will feature a story that takes place “immediately after” the ending of The Princess and the Frog (2009). Opening in the summer, Disney is continuing to release new information about the attraction, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Also, the iconic Country Bear Jamboree has closed down for the next few months as the show will be transformed into the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree.” While the beloved characters will still be a part of the show, and there will still be nods to the original attraction, the new show will feature an updated set list and much more.

There have also been rumors that Disney will announce a major expansion at Magic Kingdom towards the end of this year. The project, titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” will feature a new land inside the Disney park, but nothing has been confirmed on that front as of yet.

What do you think of the major changes happening at Magic Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!