Group of Teenagers Shock Guests, Kill Disney World Attraction

“To the group of teenagers in “Anchor Down” white t-shirts at the Main Street train station who spent tonight’s showing of Happily Ever After randomly shouting during every single song…I hope you enjoyed the show more than every other person around you did, because you did a good job making sure the rest of us didn’t get to,” one guest shared on social media.

As this group reportedly continued to yell during the performance of Happily Ever After in a heavily-trafficked spot, it took away from the magic of the overall event.

Those who secure spots on Main Street, U.S.A., can wait hours, depending on the time of the year, once they secure their spot before the show begins. During the show, it’s easy to understand why guests would want to be able to hear the sounds and take in the projections and fireworks that are taking place right before them. Unfortunately, unruly guests took away this ability.

Here’s what Disney says about Happily Ever After:

“Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs. Discover the magic of stories—and be inspired to find your own happily ever after.”



If you’re enjoying Happily Ever After, or any Disney World attraction, please keep in mind to be courteous to all guests. This means putting away your phone while on rides, particularly dark rides, and refraining from talking during the attraction, even if you already know all the words.

A couple of years ago, Disney World added a message to its website asking guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Though Disney has requested that guests be respectful of one another, these instances of rude behavior have become far too commonplace.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas,” Disney shares.

Please keep in mind that disrupting an attraction, line-jumping, and failure to follow the directions of a Cast Member can result in being removed from the attraction or from the Disney World theme park entirely.

Whether it’s Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom, Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort offers several nighttime spectaculars for guests to enjoy, and they’re the perfect way to end the night with family or friends after a full day at the parks.

What do you think of guest behavior remaining bad at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!