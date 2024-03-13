Spring Break Overflow Warps EPCOT Attraction

Spring Break is undoubtedly a busy time for the Walt Disney World Resort, but a recent influx of guests at EPCOT might be bringing the fun around the World Showcase to a grinding halt. While popular rides like Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure might be unsurprisingly crowded, one unassuming attraction had guests lining up past the nearby restaurants.

With the Spring Break season arriving at the Disney Parks, there has been a massive (and potentially dangerous) influx of guests at the EPCOT center. While that’s perfectly expected given the time of year and the International Flower and Garden Festival currently running at the park, what was not expected was the surprisingly long wait time for La Gran Fiesta.

Dedicated Disney buffs know that the boat ride with the Three Caballeros at the Mexico pavilion is typically a walk-on attraction most days. This morning, however, the footage below from @AllEarsNet shows a far different experience as the queue line stretched so far that the starting line signs had to be brought out.

EPCOT Guests Shout “Ay Caramba!”

Whew! 😬 Take a look at where the Gran Fiest Tour line ends 🫠 pic.twitter.com/FaZBfJGmAl — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) March 11, 2024

As controversial as it might be to say, not all Disney rides are created equal. After all, One man’s Space Mountain is another’s “small world.” Joking aside, many fans were likely shocked to see that the line for the five-minute trip across Mexico with Donald, Panchito, and Jośe went past the San Angel Inn and out of the Aztec pyramid.

The ride might be short and a bit cheesy, but it has fans. Some commenters on the thread shared the same sentiment about how out of the ordinary this was.

@DrFrankenollie wrote,

“I’m not sure what is more concerning… that the line is currently starting outside, or that people are willing to wait in it for an attraction that’ll be a 5 minute wait (if that) later this afternoon.”

Underneath, @craftymom35 furthers the strangeness and adds,

“I love this ride so it’s good is getting some love. But is there something I’m missing with the huge lines today?”

The rest of the comments follow more-or-less the same motif, and many will agree that La Gran Fiesta (while fun) is hardly something worth waiting over 10 minutes for.

What’s Going On?

At the time of writing, the wait for La Gran Fiesta is still at an unusual high of 25 minutes, according to the My Disney Experience app. Even so, EPCOT isn’t the only park feeling the squeeze of springtime travelers.

The Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are completely swamped with seasonal guests. Some rides are over an hour long. Pair that with three parks being at capacity and Genie+ hitting a record high before multi-day passes selling out, and it’s no wonder strange things are happening this time of year. Hopefully, things will simmer down as the season progresses.

Were you caught up in the floods of crowds at Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!