Disney Parks Character “Victimizes” Guest in Viral Video

Posted on by Zach Gass
Ariel ready to meet Guests at Ariel's Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom

Credit: Disney

Whether it is at Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort, or any of the other official Disney parks, the character performers play a huge role in bringing the magic of Disney to life for millions. However, they haven’t always been on their best behavior.

Guests with Mickey Mouse at Disney Hotel Santa Fé
Credit: Disney

Mingling with Mickey Mouse and all his friends at the Disney theme parks is part of the quintessential package, and the talented cast members that help bring these wonderful characters to life are some of the most beloved on Disney’s payroll. Sometimes different roles demand something a bit outside the trademarked Disney image, but how far is too far?

When visiting “the happiest place on earth,” the last thing any Disney guest expects is to be insulted. As demonstrated in the footage below from @brittdavisolono, one visitor was instantly humbled in the last place anyone would expect to get verbally iced.

Evil Queen Demolishes Guest at Disneyland

@brittdavisolono

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by the Evil Queen 🖐️ my poor husband 😂 #Disneyland #disney #disneyparks #fy #fyp #savage #evilqueen #meangirls

♬ original sound – Brittney

The video shows Snow White’s Evil Queen strutting through the park, undoubtedly on her way to check herself in her magic mirror, pushing through a crowd until she openly calls one male guest “ugly” in front of (presumably) his wife and family. While this is indeed behavior worthy of a Disney villain, the response from the onlookers proves that this was certainly an unexpected twist.

Seasoned Disney fans know that this isn’t the first time the Evil Queen has behaved this way towards visiting guests, and it’s practically expected at this point. Down in the comments, other fans are sharing their experiences with this mean girl monarch.

One great example comes from @jeorik who writes,

“My mom wore a dress she made matching the queen’s colors. When we pointed it out, she said ‘I noticed. I would have commented…if it looked good.'”

And the pattern is more-or-less the same for multiple Disneyland visitors who have encountered the queen in their travels. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the character has sparked such a viral reaction. Apparently, having the Evil Queen roast one’s appearance is becoming a growing trend at the parks.

@evelyn.ever.after

If you interact with the Evil Queen she will completely roast you! 😅 #disneyland #disney #disneyinteractions #disneycharacters #evilqueendisneyland

♬ original sound – Evelyn | Disney Creator

@evelyn.ever.after is one of the dozens of other guests sharing their experiences on social media platforms like TikTok, and the Queen doesn’t disappoint in her verbal takedown of the user. As humorous as this is, it’s enough to make many wonder why certain characters are allowed to act this way.

Visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World is meant to be an immersive experience that takes guests away from the harsh and often uncaring features of reality, so why have a character that seems to exist primarily to insult them? Simple, it’s all a part of the storyline.

Staying in Character

Villains at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney Parks

Being a character performer at the Disney parks takes more than an elaborate costume and a distinct or funny voice, the actor must also adapt the character’s mannerisms and quirks when in front of Guests. Just as Mickey and Minnie need to keep their cartoon cuteness, the villains need to remain in their evil and eccentric personas.

It’s safe to say that the villains at the Disney parks have a lot more freedom than the princesses or the “fur characters” walking around. Characters like Cinderella and Rapunzel definitely have a lot more restraint than Cruella DeVil or the Ugly Stepsisters do, and they make it play to their advantage.

The point of having these interactions is to both bring guests into the realm that these characters inhabit while providing a memorable experience. Just as guests will never forget that first big hug from Mickey, they won’t forget being verbally ripped to shreds by their favorite villains. At least they’re not being stalked by Judge Frollo, right?

What’s your favorite Disney villain experience? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

