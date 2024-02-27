New Disney Character Replaces Mickey Mouse Across Multiple Disney Parks

When guests think of the Disney parks, they may think of a few things, including the iconic castle, no matter what park they are in, as well as Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse, the iconic character and mascot of The Walt Disney Company, was created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks.

He made his debut in the animated short film Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928. This marked his first appearance in a cartoon, and it also served as his official debut. Mickey quickly rose to fame and became one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in the world.

The first time Mickey Mouse was brought to life in costume was in the early 1930s when he began appearing in parades and public events such as the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. However, it wasn’t until 1934 that the first Mickey Mouse mascot costume was officially created by Disney artist Charles Eckert. This costume was worn by Disney cast members at events and promotional appearances.

Mickey Mouse made his debut in Disney theme parks with the opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955. He appeared in various attractions, shows, and meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the park. Since then, Mickey has become a central figure in Disney theme parks worldwide, appearing in attractions, parades, and character meet-and-greets in every Disney park around the globe.

If Mickey Mouse is meant to be the lead character of the Disney parks, then why would we see another character much more represented on merchandise?

At Disneyland Paris, when guests visit Walt Disney Studios Park or Disneyland Paris Park, they will in fact not see much Mickey Mouse merchandise at all, but rather, Stitch, from the animated cartoon Lilo & Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch was a successful animated film released by Disney in 2002. The film had an estimated production budget of around $80 million. At the box office, it grossed approximately $273 million worldwide, making it a commercial success for Disney. Additionally, Lilo & Stitch received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, further contributing to its success.

The film’s popularity also led to several sequels, spin-off television series, and merchandise lines, solidifying its place as a beloved part of Disney’s animated filmography. While the film certainly saw success, it is by no means the most popular animated film that Disney has created, making Stitch’s dominating presence at Disneyland Paris even more of a conundrum.

This is something guests have been wondering about for a while, as we can see from a recent internet thread:

“There was stitch everything when we visited a few weeks ago. I just don’t get it. Is there a connection with France/Paris in the movies? There was barely any merch for newer films but stitch headbands, clothes, toys, and plushies in every single shop. After going in a couple of shops it became annoying. Almost no variety per shop, just a whole bunch of Stitch stuff. So confused, what were we missing? Is there a new Stitch film?”

The thread has become much more popular with others contributing to the conversation.

One guest who had just visited said, “I’ve just come back, and I was so surprised about how little variety there was. I expected to spend so much money and yet struggled to find much I wanted. I was looking for a Lumiere toy and some Alice in Wonderland, but all I bought was a Stitch pen and a shoulder Stitch. So I wasn’t sad about the Stitch merch just sad about the lack of other characters in general.”

Another replied, “At this point, Stitch is basically a secondary mascot for Disney. Stuff is everywhere, even outside of Disney. I presume it sells well or they wouldn’t keep making it. It is very annoying though, how there is so little merch variety in DLP. In my childhood, I remember seeing many different characters represented in merch, now, there’s only a few.”

Overall, we can see that many have become aware of Stitch’s dominating power. One reply was certainly interesting from a fan who spoke with someone within Disney about this exact issue, “I talked to someone who interned at Disney in London, and they said Stitch was the most popular character and that Stitch merch sold more than any other character even Mickey Mouse. Gen Z and Gen A really like Stitch so that’s why Disney makes a lot of Stitch merch.”

Others chimed in, stating that Stitch is actually more popular than either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse in France. In Disneyland Paris guests can see the blue alien at Stitch Live! at Walt Disney Studios Park, however, there are no other Stitch-themed attractions. We do know that Disneyland Paris is expanding within Walt Disney Studios Park, however these expansions will not build upon the Stitch obsession, as it will be primarily Frozen-themed with a Tangled attraction.

There will be a live-action Lilo & Stitch coming out on Disney+ this June, which will likely only increase the popularity of Stitch across the Disney parks.

In the end, it seems there is no confirmed explanation as to why Stitch is so popular at Disneyland Paris, but the sales of his merchandise will certainly continue to propel his appearance at the European theme park.

Have you noticed an influx of Stitch merchandise at the Disney parks?