Emergency Report: All Disney Characters Immediately Evacuated From Park Performance

At Disneyland Paris, the new parade, A Million Splashes of Colour underwent a technical problem yesterday, causing all characters on the main float to be evacuated from the moving stage immediately.

Disneyland Paris has been adding new additions to its resort as of late, giving guests new spectacles to marvel at. Not only is the new Main Street Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Paris, playing before Disney Dreams on Sleeping Beauty Castle, but the new parade Million Splashes of Color has just debuted as well, around one week ago, along with Symphony of Colours, the new daytime show.

A Million Splashes of Colour is a segment of the Disney Symphony of Colours event, blending two original soundtracks with a medley of beloved Disney and Pixar tunes. The parade showcases floats adorned with elements drawn from Disney and Pixar animation, weaving together art, music, and storytelling. Typically held at Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, the parade features Mickey and Minnie in vibrant, distinctive attire, accompanied by an array of animated characters, including Snow White, Timon, Stitch, Judy Hopps, and Mirabel Madrigal.

Disneyland Paris reporters (@DLPReport) shared a video where the parade had to undergo an empty rollout, with all characters evacuated from their floats due to a technical issue.

🔧 Video: empty rollout for “A Million Splashes of Colour” due to a technical problem:

Disneyland Paris news reporters DLP Dreams (@DreamDLP) stated that, “The defective tank was finally able to leave, but its imposing book could not be closed”.

DLP Report then shared that the floats had to return backstage, and the Disney characters had to exit as well.

The “Million Splashes of Colour” floats had to return backstage empty this afternoon due to a technical problem. Disney Friends exited near Victoria’s.

Luckily, the parade seemed to be as good as new during its next run! DLP Report stuck around, sharing photos of Rapunzel, Goofy, Tiana, Mickey Mouse, and Snow White performing as scheduled.

🎨 The next performance of “A Million Splashes of Colour”, performed as planned:

Disney explains the show as, “Let the music take you on a journey and head over to Sleeping Beauty Castle, where you’ll discover a new daytime show bursting with beloved songs and stories performed by a host of Disney and Pixar Characters, including Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing, all-colourful extravaganza!”

The show will only last until September 2024, so it has been a hit among locals who are looking to take it in for the few months that it will be around.

At Disneyland Paris, operations have certainly been a little tricky as of late.

The Disneyland Hotel recently reopened after its multi-year closure, and it has left all guests wanting to take a peek. It seems that the hotel has not been able to accommodate the number of visitors wanting to walk around the new lobby, see the dining options, or do some shopping. In order to combat this, capacity limits have been set in place.

Originally, guests were forced to wait outside until a visitor pass was available for them, but this ended up posing as an issue for guests who were actually staying at the hotel, as long lines formed to prove their residency, forcing guests who were paying thousands to wait outside for far too long.

Now, Disneyland Paris has brought back their Lineberty app, in which a virtual queue has been set up.

While this is solving the line and capacity issues, spots are being reported to be gone within two minutes, some guests are having technical issues with the app, and over, guests are not thrilled with the increased difficulty that comes with the reservation system return.

