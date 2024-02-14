Confirmed: Disney to Begin Required “Secret” Password Protocol for Guest Entry

Did you know you will need a password to access certain areas of Disneyland Paris next month?

The Disney parks across the globe are always finding ways to throw extra events for their guests. There are ticketed events that guests can attend, which provide special shows, parades and low wait times, which are very popular. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, Magic Kingdom will hold Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which typically sells out each night. At Disneyland, guests flock to the highly popular Oogie Boogie Bash party at Disney California Adventure. During the year, there are also after-hour events at the parks, such as Sweethearts Nite, which is coming to a close as Valentine’s Day ends, Star Wars Nite, Pride Nite, and more.

There are also special events, at times, to celebrate certain guests — specifically those who are Disney Vacation Club members called Moonlit Magic. This allows guests to stay in the park far later, enjoy complimentary snacks, meet rare characters, and more.

In Disneyland Paris, the theme park ensures that they celebrate their Annual Passholders with themed events just for them. Next month, the park will celebrate Treasure Night. As of today, the tickets are officially on sale for the event, which will take place on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. This means that Disneyland Paris will be shutting down earlier than usual for day guests, and the event is stated to showcase fireworks, a parade, and more.

If you are looking to book tickets for the event, you can do so here.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport) has shared some of the offerings that Disneyland Paris will hold on Treasure Night. Guests attending the event will be able to see a special Main Street Musical Gathering, which is being said to join multiple characters together, there will also be a Disney classics singalong in Videopolis with characters and a stunning finale meant to bring all five lands of Disneyland Paris together.

pic.twitter.com/CFkHmoz1ee — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 13, 2024

As the party is focused on the five lands (Frontierland, Adventureland, Discoveryland, Fantasyland, and Main Street, U.S.A) of Disneyland Paris, there will be something special in each land, including a password-restricted section. This will leave guests attending the party on a sort of mission to be able to figure out each password and enter the “secret zone” which fits in perfectly with the treasure theme, as guests will be on their very own hunt.

It was not yet been said how the passwords will be recovered; however, cast members at the event will likely be able to point you in the right direction as to how you can begin your treasure hunt.

Lately, fans of Disneyland Paris have been outspoken in their upset regarding the lack of news shared with fans on the upcoming changes of the park. While other theme parks around the world have been seeing more updates, changes, and announcements, Disneyland Paris fans has not heard anything more than Arendelle: World of Frozen back in 2019, and even that announcement has been scaled back, as the Toy Story Playland and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansions are no longer being discussed, but rather a Tangled attraction is coming in instead. These Annual Passholder events certainly are good for Disneyland Paris to show its core group of guests that they appreciate their loyalty.

At Disneyland Paris, The Disneyland Hotel has finally reopened as well, but there are strict capacity limits for guests that are even affecting those who are paying thousands to sleep there each night. The Main Street Electrical Sky Parade has also debuted ahead of Disney Dream, and the new daytime parade A Million Splashes of Colour has also just debuted.

Would you pay €59.00 to attend Treasure Night? Should Walt Disney World or Disneyland hold more Annual Pass and Magic Key evenings?