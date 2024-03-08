Guests Abandoned on Space Mountain, Trapped Overnight

An exhausted Disneyland Resort guest spoke out on TikTok this week after getting stuck on Space Mountain after the theme park closed. The ride broke down in the middle of the night, leaving the guests longing for their Disney Resort hotel beds.

Space Mountain is one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most iconic creations. The pitch-black indoor roller coaster first opened in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park in 1975 and came to Disneyland Park in 1977. Following the popularity of the futuristic ride, Walt Disney Imagineers created versions for Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Remodeled versions of each ride include Hyperspace Mountain (Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland), the upcoming Space Mountain (2027) at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Space Mountain: Mission 2 at Disneyland Paris.

“Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight!”

@happy-hannahg on TikTok shared this video from the Tomorrowland attraction at Disneyland Resort on Wednesday night after it abruptly shut down. Space Mountain closed alongside Disneyland Park at 11 p.m., so the guests were left sitting after the attraction closed. Unfortunately, Mr. Tom Morrow wasn’t available to rescue them!

After thousands of steps throughout the sunny Southern California Disney park, the last thing the guests wanted to do was sit abandoned on an attraction. Who wants to walk back to their hotel on little sleep after sitting in a crampy ride vehicle?

“POV: stuck on Space Mountain at 11 p.m. when all you want to do is go back to the hotel and hop in bed,” the guest wrote.

In the video, the guests seemed to discuss the best way to escape the ride. Though the TikToker didn’t provide an update on their situation, Disney cast members can manually restart Space Mountain by pushing ride vehicles. If the issue is more complicated, they’ll use ladders to evacuate the guests safely.

It’s unclear what caused this Space Mountain breakdown. The roller coaster reopened and operated normally on Thursday.

What’s the longest your party has spent stuck on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort attraction? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.