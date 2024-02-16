Multiple Disney World Parks Now Inaccessible to Some Guests

Walt Disney World Resort Genie+ multiple park option sold out yet again for the second consecutive time this week. Is this the end of the off-season? Let’s find out.

Disney World Genie+ Multi-Park Option Sells Out – Again

As of today, February 16, 2024, Disney Genie+ has reached capacity for the Multi-Park option, marking the second occurrence this week. While the Multi-Park option is no longer available, individual park options remain.

Disney Genie+ offers access to Lightning Lane, formerly the FastPass line, at select park attractions. The pricing for Disney Genie+ varies depending on the park: $27 for Magic Kingdom, $19 for EPCOT, $24 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and $17 for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It’s important to note that certain headline attractions are not included in Disney Genie+, requiring an additional purchase for Lightning Lane access. The pricing for Individual Attraction purchases varies.

Just last week, Genie+ at Disney World reached an all-new 2024 record high, with prices hitting nearly $30 per guest per attraction at various Disney parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Genie+ offers visitors the opportunity to experience a wide array of attractions, including encounters with beloved Disney princesses, thrilling adventures like Haunted Mansion, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Space Mountain, and Star Tours, among many others. This service extends beyond Walt Disney World to include Disneyland Park, Disneyland Resort, and Disney California Adventure Park, providing guests seamless access to an enchanting world of magic and excitement.

With Disney Genie+, guests can maximize their park experience by efficiently planning their itinerary and enjoying priority access to attractions across these iconic Disney destinations. Each Disney Park (Disney World park) has its variation of the Genie Plus paid option for guests. The Disney experience with Genie+ allows guests to amplify it at this Disney Resort, bypassing crowds who only have their Walt Disney World tickets and not the paid option.

This morning, Disney World pass holders were sold out of the parks again, despite the ongoing inclusion of the “Good-to-Go Days” as Disney attempts to remedy this situation within its Annual Passes.

For those without proper Disney knowledge, Disney Genie+ is a paid add-on that lets guests skip the line for certain attractions at Disney World. It allows guests to use Lightning Lane entrances, the rebranded FastPass+ lines, at select attractions and experiences.

Genie+ costs around $25 per day per ticket, and prices vary by park. For example, the cost of Genie+ for Magic Kingdom may be different than for Animal Kingdom. With Genie+, guests can:

Select attractions one at a time for the same day

Bypass the standby line

Use a much shorter “Lightning Lane” for most attractions

Save an average of 259 minutes of wait time on a medium-crowd day