Disney Store Comes Back to Life With a Modern Twist

Disney Store Returns to Full Glory – With a Twist, of Course

Inside The Magic reported a few weeks ago that the original and beloved Disney Store would officially return after being changed to shopDisney.

The transition from Disney Store to ShopDisney began in 2017. Disney announced the rebranding of their online store, DisneyStore.com, to ShopDisney as part of their broader digital strategy to enhance the online shopping experience for their customers. This change aimed to integrate the various Disney merchandise offerings into a single platform under the ShopDisney brand. The transition was gradual, with the full transition completed by 2018. Unfortunately, all formal brick-and-mortar locations closed down throughout the country last year.

But it seems that Disney has heard the outcry of the fanbase as shopDisney has officially shut down to make way for the newly revamped Disney Store! And you can shop online right now! The store has been officially open since yesterday.

Disney announced that shopDisney will rebrand to the Disney Store in North America on February 14, 2024. The new website will be DisneyStore.com.

The rebrand is intended to make it easier to find Disney merchandise across parks, cruise lines, hotels, and vacation destinations. The catalog of items will remain the same, featuring exclusive collections and plenty of park merchandise.

The rebrand will also include a new logo and an updated look and feel on the website and across social media platforms, including new imagery, videos, and stories.

Although you won’t be able to shop in person like you used to in the ’90s and ’00s, the Disney Store has returned to make your online shopping experience more fluid and less complicated as you look for your following Disney merchandise for your home.

Transitioning from an in-person shopping experience to an online shopping experience offers several advantages. Firstly, it provides convenience, allowing customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes at any time of the day. Secondly, it expands accessibility, enabling customers from diverse geographic locations to access a wide range of products without the need to visit physical stores.

Lastly, it often offers a more extensive selection of products and allows for easy comparison shopping, leading to potentially better deals and a more tailored shopping experience. Head to the official online Disney Store now! Happy hunting!