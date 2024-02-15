Steven Spielberg Reveals Truth Behind Universal’s Newest Theme Park Plans

Legendary Film Director Steven Spielberg has openly stepped forward and revealed what he really thinks about Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe.

Universal unveiled a major reveal not too long ago, giving fans a unique inside look into its newest park, which is set to open in the summer of 2025. Aside from four IP lands coming to the massive park, Universal also unveiled its plans to have a centralized themed land called Celestial Park as the cornerstone for Epic Universe.

It affirms Universal Theme Park’s enduring commitment to offering guests the chance to “experience the movies,” a philosophy ingrained in the parks since its inception, as coined by one of the industry’s most visionary figures three decades ago.

Universal Theme Parks began its journey in 1964 with the introduction of the Hollywood Studio Tram Tour, a popular attraction today. Building upon the success of Universal Studios Hollywood, which grew around the Tram Tour experience, Universal Studios ventured to establish its inaugural standalone park in Orlando, Florida, in 1990. This groundbreaking park was conceived around the innovative concept of “riding the movies,” a visionary idea pioneered by the esteemed creative mind of long-time Universal Pictures collaborator Steven Spielberg.

Continuing his influential role as a creator with Universal, Spielberg remains a profound source of inspiration for the developments at Universal Theme Parks. Speaking about the new destination, he remarked:

Epic is built on an amazing concept. The idea you can go into a world through a portal and come out in a world you could never dream of and experience it. Will feed the imagination of all ages – Steven Spielberg

In developing Universal’s Epic Universe, Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, emphasized a proactive approach by directly engaging with their visitors. They sought valuable insights by soliciting feedback from guests asking them what they envisioned for a new theme park experience. This collaborative effort aimed to ensure that Universal’s Epic Universe would resonate deeply with the desires and expectations of its future visitors.

More storytelling and more immersive environments presented in the most visceral way possible – Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences

As a result, Universal’s Epic Universe introduces the concept of the five Portals, each embodying beloved film franchises cherished worldwide. These Portals encompass iconic properties, ranging from Universal classics like How to Train Your Dragon to the timeless allure of the Universal Monsters franchise. The five new lands will be the following:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Celestial Park

No word yet on expansion plans for Universal’s other theme parks, like Universal Beijing Resort and Universal Studios Japan. Universal Kids Resort is also under construction in Texas, with an all-year-around Halloween Horror Nights experience coming to Los Vagas. Over at Universal Studios Florida, a new land coming this year will focus on the DreamWorks animation portion of Universal. It should be noted that Steven Spielberg also had a hand in creating Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure, ET Adventure, Jurassic World in Universal Studios Hollywood, and others. Any guest can venture into this new Universal park next summer and immerse themselves in the world of Universal.

Epic Universe will open to the public next summer. Be sure to return to Inside The Magic for all the new details surrounding this epic theme park.