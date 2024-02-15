Disney Kills Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Amid Backlash

The Walt Disney Company and its live-action version of Snow White never seemed to get the traction the company hoped it would.

Led by Rachel Zegler (Snow White), Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan), Disney’s Snow White was originally supposed to be released this spring, but ultimately the company elected to go in a different direction. Amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, as well as a mountain of backlash that Disney faced with the film, CEO Bob Iger and his group elected to cut the movie from the 2024 schedule and give it a new release date of March 21, 2025.

Even with the movie delayed by a full year, that hasn’t stopped backlash from continuing to rise against it. As a matter of fact, thousands of fans have already promised not to watch the film in theaters as a way to protest Disney’s alleged changes to the beloved animated classic.

Now, a look at the 2025 release schedule for Disney shows that the company has essentially killed the film altogether.

Looking ahead to next year, Disney’s Snow White will have the spring all to itself as far as the company releases are concerned, but even if it has a slightly successful run, it will be overshadowed by what is to come. Fantastic Four, Moana, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3 are all expected to have higher box office runs than the live-action Snow White film currently.

If the film, which is supposed to be a retelling of arguably Disney’s most popular princess, finishes fifth in box office revenue behind the movies listed above as it is projected to, it’s safe to see why the company would have elected to move it from 2024 and take the potential losses in 2025 when there are other movies set up later in the year to make up for it.

Over the last month, we’ve seen Rachel Zegler change the narrative on how she was promoting the movie, and this has caused some of the backlash to die down. However, many fans are still skeptical of what changes Disney may have made to the live-action film.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said in a Variety piece.“Much like Hunger Games, there’s a very dedicated group of people who love Disney cartoons. I’m one of them. I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years. So how do you put little baby Rachel at ease with what you’re doing in your career? How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set. Because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown.”

Disney’s Snow White has big shoes to fill

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) marked a significant milestone in the history of Disney and animation as a whole. It was not only Disney’s first full-length animated feature film but also the first of its kind in cinematic history. At the time of its release, the idea of producing a feature-length animated film was deemed risky and unconventional, with many skeptics doubting its commercial viability. However, Walt Disney, fueled by his visionary spirit and relentless determination, pushed forward with the project despite numerous challenges.

The success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs not only defied expectations but also transformed the landscape of animation and entertainment. Its groundbreaking use of Technicolor and innovative storytelling captivated audiences worldwide, establishing Disney as a pioneering force in animation. The film’s enchanting narrative, memorable characters, and timeless music, including songs like “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” resonated with audiences of all ages, elevating Disney to a prominent position in popular culture.

Moreover, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs paved the way for future Disney classics and laid the foundation for the company’s enduring legacy. It demonstrated the potential for animation to be a powerful medium for storytelling, inspiring generations of animators, filmmakers, and storytellers. The film’s success also provided Disney with the financial resources and creative freedom to pursue ambitious projects, leading to the creation of iconic films such as Cinderella (1950), The Lion King (1994), and Frozen (2013), among others.

