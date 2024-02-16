Disney World Sold Out, Passholders Blocked

All reservations are gone for every Walt Disney World Resort theme park this morning.

For Annual Passholders, this means that Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom are all off limits until 2 p.m. (when Annual Passholders are once again allowed into the parks without a reservation).

There is also the possibility that Disney may add more reservations later today — at least for some theme parks.

Capacity has been hit or miss at Disney World so far this winter, seemingly set randomly on different days.

This has resulted in Annual Passholders being locked out of the parks on occasion. While Disney recently introduced “Good-to-Go” days where Passholders are able to enter without a reservation (as all dated ticket holders are now able to do at Disney World), these have proven relatively pointless with very few days falling into this category.

Other than today, currently no dates are listed as sold out to Annual Passholders through to February 2025.

Single-day tickets are still available to purchase for all four theme parks today.

Due to cold temperatures, these four theme parks are the only options available to Walt Disney World Resort guests this weekend. Blizzard Beach — Disney’s ironically winter-themed water park — is currently scheduled to close on Saturday (February 17) and Sunday (February 18) as a cool front moves across Central Florida, bringing rain and lows of 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

Blizzard Beach is scheduled to close for its annual months-long refurbishment on March 16, 2024, while Typhoon Lagoon will take its place and reopen for the summer season on March 17.

Are you heading to Disney or any other theme park this weekend? Let us know in the comments!