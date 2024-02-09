Disney Genie+ Reaches New 2024 Record High

If you’re venturing off into the Walt Disney World (WDW) theme parks today, plan and prepare to spend some extra cash as the Disney Genie+ paid service has reached an all-time thus far for 2024.

Disney Genie+ Price Highest in 2024 Yet

We’re barely into February, but the Disney-paid service prices are already at a record high for 2024. Today, prices for Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane access at Walt Disney World have reached a four-week peak, just in time for the upcoming weekend. Currently, the Multi-Park and Magic Kingdom options stand at $29, marking the highest rates observed since New Year’s Eve crowds departed on January 4. Over the past few weeks, pricing has consistently fluctuated between $23 and $25. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is priced at $18, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at $26, and EPCOT at $21. You can use the options here to visit a Disney princess, Haunted Mansion, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Space Mountain, Star Tours, and many more at Disney World, Disneyland Park, and Disneyland Resort, including Disney California Adventure Park.

Observations indicate that $23 has emerged as the new standard minimum price point for Genie+ access, applicable to both the Multi-Park and Magic Kingdom options. Meanwhile, individual Lightning Lane purchases have peaked today, hitting the highest rates of the year. Specifically, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance is priced at $25, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at $12, Guardians of the Galaxy at $17, AVATAR Flight of Passage at $16, and TRON maintains its fixed price of $20.

Disney Genie+ is up to a maximum price of $29 per person for the first time since early January at #WaltDisneyWorldhttps://t.co/o4WoQzwADy pic.twitter.com/p6PgRj0uQP — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) February 9, 2024

Even the prolific and accurate ThrillData website on social media posted the news of the paid service reaching a new high. Above, you can see how this week, Disney has significantly increased the price tag on this service just a few weeks into February. Of course, nothing compares to the price we saw during the 2023 summer, where guests paid nearly $40 per attraction per park.

What Is This Paid Service, and How Can You Get It the Next Time You’re at WDW?

Disney Genie+ is a premium add-on to the complimentary Genie service, operating through a mobile application. This feature enables guests to secure reservations for Lightning Lane access at designated attractions, granting expedited entry via a shorter queue exclusive to Genie+ users. Moreover, Genie+ offers patrons priority access to high-demand attractions and shows within the park.

Key functionalities of Genie+ include the ability to bypass standby queues, enjoy expedited entry to attractions and shows, and make ride reservations via the app. Pricing for Genie+ is dynamically influenced by factors such as park location, day of visit, and overall park attendance on the selected reservation date. As of 2024, Genie+ pricing typically ranges from $15 to $35, escalating costs during peak visitation periods.

Guests utilizing Genie+ can access 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day through Lightning Lane entrances, provided the initial selection is made early in the day. Reservations are made on a one-at-a-time basis for same-day usage, ensuring flexibility and convenience for park visitors. You can access this feature within the official WDW app.

It’s only February, and this record-high price will not stay at this price point. With the Spring Break season almost upon us and the summer months just under four months away, this paid service will likely hit a new high for the year, hopefully not surpassing the summer 2023 price tag that guests paid for several weeks while visiting WDW.

Do you think Disney World will raise the price tag again for Genie+ this year?