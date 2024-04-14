NEW: Magic Kingdom Area Blocked Completely, Guests Denied Entry

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, particularly the Magic Kingdom area, you should be aware of certain restrictions that may affect our visit.

Typically, a stay at Walt Disney World Resort goes without any issues. While there may be some minor inconveniences along the way—such as a closed attraction or a broken-down ride—the vast majority of offerings are available for Disney park guests to enjoy. However, there are certain times throughout the year when that does not become the case. This will especially reign true if you’re planning to visit the Magic Kingdom area next week.

Walt Disney World has forewarned guests staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa that there will be restrictions in place for two upcoming days in April. Though this will largely not affect the typical Disney World guest, it will be something you should be aware of if you’re staying at any of these three Disney Resorts.

With the spring runDisney events set to take place, several roads will be operating under traffic restrictions or will be closed completely around these resorts. This includes times from 3:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, and from 3:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 21. This means you may have some trouble navigating if you’re attempting to visit another Disney World park– like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park or Disney’s Hollywood Studios— or if you’re attempting to get somewhere off-property.

You can read Disney’s official announcement below, which asks for guests to “allow for additional travel time.”

“Several roads will be operating under traffic restrictions or will be closed completely to accommodate runDisney events on the following dates: April 20, 2024, from 3:00 a.m. through 7:30 a.m. for the Springtime Surprise Adventure Is Out There 10K

Please keep in mind that these closures will not affect your travel within Walt Disney World Resort if you’re using Disney transportation. These three resorts have access to the Disney Monorail, which takes them directly to Magic Kingdom Park. In addition, you can hop over to EPCOT by way of the monorail, as well, once you arrive at Magic Kingdom. There is also bus transportation available.

runDisney events are exhilarating celebrations of fitness and fandom, seamlessly blending the magic of Disney with the thrill of running. Whether participants are seasoned athletes or casual joggers, the allure of traversing iconic Disney parks and resorts while adorned in themed attire ignites a spirit of camaraderie and adventure. With races ranging from 5Ks to marathons, runDisney caters to every level of fitness enthusiast, offering unique experiences like running through Cinderella Castle or alongside beloved Disney characters. Beyond the finish line, participants revel in the joy of accomplishment, rewarded not only with medals but also unforgettable memories as they get to see both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT without guests crowding the theme parks.

If you’re planning a visit Magic Kingdom Park this year, you should be aware of the offerings that are currently unavailable.

Two major attractions inside Frontierland are currently down: Country Bear Jamboree and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will replace Splash Mountain. Both of these attractions are set to open in the summer of 2024. In addition, it has been announced that the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade will close down permanently this summer to make way for new and exciting experiences.

The beloved nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After is also expected to close temporarily in late December but will reopen on New Year’s Day in 2025. The exact dates for this closure haven’t been announced.

