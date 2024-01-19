Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Splash Mountain Retheme Claims Another Part of Magic Kingdom

Guests in Frontierland

One part of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is pretty much closed down as maintenance work takes over the land.

Crowds on Main Street U.S.A. at Disney World with Cinderella Castle in the background
In early 2023, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort’s Splash Mountain attractions went dark forever. At the former, the creation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is underway, with a scheduled opening date listed as late 2024. But it’s not just Splash Mountain that is closed in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland. No, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is also closed for a short refurbishment, leaving the location with little to offer for guests on their Disney World vacation. And now, another part of Frontierland has been shuttered to guests as the work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues.

Splash Mountain interior
Guests are now unable to use the Frontierland restrooms near the entrance of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as work is being undertaken on this area of the upcoming log flume-style attraction. Photos can be seen here. Guests should note that the nearest restrooms to this location are the ones found in Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, Tortuga Tavern, or back in Adventureland at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

The work on the Splash Moutain retheme will continue throughout 2024, and even as some reporters were given access to the inside of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure recently, there is still no confirmed opening date for the attraction.

Tiana guiding riders past a band of river animals and Louis the Alligator Princess and the Frog
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was spawned out of Disney’s commitment to diversity, recognizing that the story on which Splash Mountain was based–that is, on the animated elements of the highly controversial Song of the South (1946)–is culturally offensive. The news of the retheme caused intense rifts in the Disney Parks fandom as one side claimed that Splash Mountain was a historic part of the Disney empire, while others welcomed the change at Magic Kingdom.

The new ride, based on the characters of The Princess and the Frog (2009), will follow Tiana and her friends after the events of the animated feature film. Guests will be invited to Tiana’s Foods, a food cooperative built on a salt dome that Tiana herself purchased in New Orleans. Guests will board the ride vehicle during Carnival season and will help Tiana find a missing ingredient. Musical prodigy Louis will join her.

The Princess and the Frog
Anika Noni Rose returns to voice Tiana, and she is joined by Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and Michael-Leon Wooley as the alligator, Louis.

The same attraction will replace Splash Mountain in Critter Country in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California.

Are you looking forward to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

