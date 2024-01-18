Could the opinion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure be shifting among fans?

Adhering to Walt Disney’s principle of continual improvement, referred to as “plussing” by the man himself, Disney parks enthusiastically embrace change in the name of progress. To this day, this commitment is demonstrated through their efforts to enhance guest experiences — from incorporating augmented reality elements into classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion to using advanced drone technology to create nighttime spectaculars.

Embracing change also means replacing old attractions with new ones — something the Mouse House is especially keen on if it helps keep up The Walt Disney Company’s family-friendly image.

The decision to replace the famous Splash Mountain ride based on the controversial Song of the South (1946) in their Disney parks with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, themed after The Princess and the Frog (2009) animated film, also definitely falls under this category.

Over time, Disney’s influence has extended globally, including destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Initially inspired by the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, often dubbed the “The Happiest Place On Earth”—a term coined by Walt Disney himself—Walt Disney World began with the creation of the Magic Kingdom. Arguably, the focal point of the Walt Disney World Resort is the Magic Kingdom Park renowned for its extensive array of beloved rides and attractions — where the site of the former Splash Mountain sits. While waiting for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, visitors can immerse themselves in the excitement of Space Mountain, embark on adventures with the cinematic Captain Jack Sparrow (resembling Johnny Depp from the films) in Pirates of the Caribbean, or engage in enchanting interactions with Disney Princesses near the magical Cinderella Castle.

What Is in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?

NOLA News recently got a change to is reporting what Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature following a recent tour at Walt Disney World.

X (formerly Twitter) user DrewDisneyDude has summarized this new ride information, and fans are responding very positively to news of Hong Kong-style Audio-Animatronics:

New details for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from @NOLAnews, who recently got a tour of the attraction at Walt Disney World: • The barn in the queue will house the main offices for Tiana’s Foods

• Speakers in the queue will broadcast an “old-timey radio show” with songs performed by New Orleans musicians

• The load station features cranes hoisting “Tiana’s Foods” crates

• The piece of concept art below, featuring ‘the critters,’ will take place when we first drop into the indoor section of the attraction

• Several Tiana Animatronics will “address guests directly” as we look for the missing ingredient

• Ted Robledo hinted at nods to Splash Mountain

• The Audio-Animatronics will use the same technology as Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland

• The lead-up to the 50-foot drop will feature “magic” — “I’ll just say it’s got a lot to do with magic. It’s a magical moment that happens down there.”

That’s not all, as Disney’s executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) Ted Robledo is further hinting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will not forget its Splash Mountain origins, with a few “subtle nods” left behind for dedicated Disney die-hards to discover.

It appears as if the reaction from Disney fans to this news is surprisingly positive, following the rather pessimistic response to the initial Tiana’s Bayou Adventure announcement.

Users such as @ogorangebird expressed excitement over these details:

This sounds like the makings of a top tier ride and anchor to the area. Super excited to see it executed.

The other major news from this report is the exciting fact that Disney seems keen to bring the improved Audio-Animatronics from Hong Kong’s version of Frozen Ever After (in contrast to EPCOT’s much-disparaged iteration of the same ride). Nate Gonzalez makes a joking comment using text emoticons:

The Audio-Animatronics will use the same technology as Frozen Ever After… D:

…at Hong Kong Disneyland 😀

At the end of the day, fans and guests will have to wait to see when it comes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Are you excited for the new Splash Mountain replacement, or upset at the change? Share your thoughts in the comments below!