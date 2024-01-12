Frontierland To Undergo Construction at Magic Kingdom

Big changes are coming to Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. But a recent teaser announcement suggests that even more updates are on their way.

Last October, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that the only show in Frontierland, the Country Bear Jamboree, would soon close for a retheme. The animatronics will remain, singing Disney tunes reinvented into bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly, and other genres.

On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the attraction would close on January 27 for its transformation into the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree.” The new show, inspired by Nashville Opry-style performances, will open this summer.

Down the road, Walt Disney Imagineers are hard at work transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009) inspired log flume ride is expected to open later this year, likely after the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

But that’s not all. Though Disney Parks Blog didn’t share any more concrete projects, the official Disney site suggested Frontierland would see more upheaval in the coming years.

“But hold your horses, we’re not done yet,” the post reads. “We have a lot of growth and investment planned for our theme parks in the coming years and look forward to sharing more announcements about Frontierland … so y’all come back now, ya hear?”

