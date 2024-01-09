Magic Kingdom Confirms Opening Day Attraction Closing

An opening day attraction at Magic Kingdom Park will close down and be reimagined.

If you’re visiting Magic Kingdom Park later this month, you should know that there are some major developments happening at the theme park. Between Disney dropping Park Reservations for most guests and major construction work happening at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure– which is set to open in late 2024— there is plenty to keep your eyes on as the year progresses.

Walt Disney World Resort has now confirmed that Country Bear Jamboree will close down on Saturday, January 27. According to Disney’s official website, the attraction will be closed indefinitely, with no reopening date announced at this time.

Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, California, the show with the singing bears happily moved out to Florida in 1971 and has been performing daily at Magic Kingdom ever since.

Though the Country Bear Jamboree continues to be one of the most beloved attractions among Disney enthusiasts, it has not been a popular draw for the average Disney World guest. That’s one of the reasons why Disney announced last year that the attraction would close down in 2024 to be reimagined and reopen as Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Staying true to its “country” theme, the forthcoming enhancement to the attraction aims to pay homage to the vibrant world of Nashville shows and renowned country singers. This exciting revamp will introduce a fresh perspective and new voices to our beloved bear characters, including Henry, Trixie, and Big Al.

Inside the Magic has reached out to Disney officials for comment on the closure and what fans might expect when it reopens later this year.

One of the key highlights of this update will be the inclusion of country renditions of several cherished Disney classics, such as “The Bear Necessities.” The musical infusion will draw inspiration from a rich blend of genres like rockabilly, bluegrass, and contemporary pop country, ensuring that the essence of the Country Bear Jamboree remains at its heart.

In its previous release, Disney Parks shared the following about the reimagining:

“Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty told the Destination D23 audience that when the show debuts, the bears will be reinterpreting favorite Disney songs in different genres of country music – like rockabilly, bluegrass, pop-country and other styles. Imagineers are envisioning the new take as a homage to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and they’re working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound. The popular attraction will continue to have the fun and friendly tone and same characters.”

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort.