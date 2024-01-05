Original Magic Kingdom Attraction To Be Completely Changed This Year

As we look ahead to 2024, there are some major changes on the horizon for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

The biggest attraction coming to Magic Kingdom in 2024 is none other than Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is set to take over the space where Splash Mountain once resided and is expected to open in “late 2024.” There have been some rumors the attraction could open in August or September of this year, but Disney has not confirmed this to be the case.

While attention will continue to be on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, there is another transformation set to happen just a short walk away from the log flume attraction.

Of course, we’re talking about the Country Bear Jamboree.

Last year, Disney announced that it would be updating the opening day Disney World attraction with a new name: Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Staying true to its “country” theme, the forthcoming enhancement to the attraction aims to pay homage to the vibrant world of Nashville shows and renowned country singers. This exciting revamp will introduce a fresh perspective and new voices to our beloved bear characters, including Henry, Trixie, and Big Al.

One of the key highlights of this update will be the inclusion of country renditions of several cherished Disney classics, such as “The Bear Necessities.” The musical infusion will draw inspiration from a rich blend of genres like rockabilly, bluegrass, and contemporary pop country, ensuring that the essence of the Country Bear Jamboree remains at its heart.

This update is indeed a much-anticipated transformation for the attraction, as it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans but requires a more contemporary approach to attract younger audiences.

At this time, Disney has not announced when the attraction will close down for refurbishments, but we do know that it is expected to be at some point this year.

Currently, The Country Bear Jamboree combines animatronic animals and a country music revue in a charming and entertaining manner. Visitors to Grizzly Hall are greeted by a host of colorful and witty animatronic bears, each with its own distinct personality and musical talent. From Henry, the master of ceremonies, to the lovable Big Al and the sultry Trixie, the show features a repertoire of classic country tunes, including favorites like “Blood on the Saddle” and “Tears Will Be the Chaser for Your Wine.”

When these changes occur, this will be the first major update to the Magic Kingdom attraction since it opened with the Disney park in 1971.

