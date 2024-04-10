Disney Welcomes Everyone to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Months Ahead of Opening

Disney is welcoming guests into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure months ahead of the new ride’s grand opening.

Months ahead of Tiana’s Bayou adventure’s official opening day in Magic Kingdom, Disney is starting to welcome guests and is adding new welcome signs all around the attraction.

Disney officially announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure back in 2020, revealing that the iconic log flume ride known as Splash Mountain would be closing forever at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Over the last several decades, Splash Mountain became one of Disney’s most popular and beloved rides, offering guests a colorful and cute yet thrilling adventure, one that was filled to the brim with lovable critters like Br’er Rabbit and Br’er Bear. The decision to close Splash Mountain was not made lightly and followed decades of controversy regarding the ride’s source of inspiration, a 1946 Disney film titled Song of the South.

This live-action, animation hybrid film was considered a visual spectacle by audiences but was heavily criticized and panned for its problematic portrayal of African Americans. As time went on, the backlash surrounding Song of the South only grew, forcing Disney to essentially erase the film from existence. Fans will not find copies of Song of the South being sold in person or online, and Disney made sure to exclude the film from its Disney+ streaming platform. However, all of this controversy proved to be quite a tricky situation for Splash Mountain, which took music, characters, and settings from Song of the South itself.

Sometime in 2018, The Walt Disney Company decided to officially close and retheme Splash Mountain into an attraction based on the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, revealing the decision to the public two years later in 2020.

As opening day approaches for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom, guests have been able to watch all kinds of fun new colorful additions appear both in and around the new ride. Months ahead of the ride’s opening, new welcome signs are being added that welcome guests to the attraction as well as explain the story of the experience itself.

Bayou Adventure construction (Apr. 6 2024)

Bayou Adventure construction (Apr. 6 2024) – Photo credit: BlogMickey. Some closeups of the new signage.

A “Main Entrance” sign has been placed above the doors of the queue building, with another placed high above it saying “Tiana’s Foods.” This is the name of the new location that guests will explore, with Disney further explaining the ride’s storyline in an excerpt from the official Disney Parks website.

This multi-faceted enterprise has turned the aging salt mine into a space that has come alive. Complete with a boutique farm and both a working and teaching kitchen, Tiana’s Foods is where Tiana and her colleagues create all sorts of new products that they are bringing to the world, including a line of original hot sauces.

Another banner was spotted right above where guests will be as they travel up one of the first lift hills. The new banner reads, “Tonight Only! A Celebration of Family and Friends of New Orleans At the Proud Home of Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen Everyone Is Welcome!”

The banner promoting the Mardi Gras party being hosted by Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen on Tiana's Bayou Adventure has been installed at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World: "Tonight Only! A Celebration of Family and Friends of New Orleans At the Proud Home of Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen Everyone Is Welcome!"

FIRST LOOK: The banner promoting the Mardi Gras party being hosted by Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been installed at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World: “Tonight Only!

A Celebration of Family and Friends of New Orleans

At the Proud Home of… pic.twitter.com/CH0aNNtBK5 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) April 5, 2024

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in the summer of 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort, and excitement is continuing to grow. Disney recently showed off several impressive audio-animatronics that will be featured throughout the ride, indicating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is not just a simple reskin of a legendary attraction. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime later this year at Disneyland.

Are you excited to ride this brand-new attraction at Magic Kingdom?