New ‘Goofy Movie’ in the Works, Disney Actor Confirms

When it comes to Disney’s animated entourage of beloved characters, very few have been responsible for generations of laughter like Goofy has. Arguably the studio’s most versatile character, the dippy dog had a peak career in the ’90s thanks to his triumphant performance in A Goofy Movie (1995), but a recent interview shares that he’s far from finished.

If you were a kid in the ’90s, A Goofy Movie (and possibly its sequel, An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)) was likely one of the many beloved Disney films in your rotation. This road trip movie starring Goofy and his son Max, with loads of laughs along the way, was a triumph for both the character and the creative team involved. So much so that Disney is preparing to follow it up with another installment, but not one fans were likely expecting.

In the age of Disney+, the studio has created several films and projects that pull back the curtain on some of Disney’s greatest works. Movies like Waking Sleeping Beauty and Howard have given us new insight into some of our favorite movies, and it looks like this delightful piece of 90s cheese is getting the exact same treatment. But don’t take our word for it, take look at what the official cast members say in the footage below.

Goofy and Pete Give A Goofy Movie Update

If you don’t know the name Jim Cummings, you definitely know his voice. Jim Cummings has been a voice actor for the Walt Disney Company for decades, largely famous for his portrayal of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, but also for Pete in various pieces of Disney media like House of Mouse, Mickey’s Mouseworks, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The legendary actor also has a podcast in which he interviews famous faces in the industry, including the Goof himself, Bill Farmer.

In the interview (which can be viewed in its entirety), Cummings and Farmer discuss the making of A Goofy Movie and how their recording sessions were filmed for a behind the scenes feature. Farmer confirms the project’s presence when he mentions the preliminary screening he attended, teasing at a full-blown Disney doc to come. However, these two aren’t the only interested parties.

That’s Not All

Jason Marsden, voice of Max and many others, shared the clip above on his official Instagram page that the project was indeed in the works, essentially reuniting the original cast. An article from The Telegraph shared that the film would not only reveal the making of the movie, but also why it became such a cult favorite as well.

Titled Not Just a Goof, the new Disney documentary is reported to debut next month, though it is unknown whether it will be on Disney+ or other streaming websites at this time. What can be said for certain is that it will likely be met with the same millennial audience that showered the original film with love so many years ago.

Were you a Goofy Movie fan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!