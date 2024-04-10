Official: Disney World Ends Final COVID Restriction, 4 Years After Pandemic

Nearly four years after Walt Disney World Resort implemented major restrictions to its theme parks, a final limitation has officially been removed.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented lockdowns worldwide, leading to the closure of many public spaces, including the iconic Walt Disney World Resort. As governments grappled with containing the spread of the virus, the once vibrant theme park stood eerily silent, its gates shuttered to visitors. The closure of Disney World symbolized the broader disruption inflicted upon the global entertainment industry, leaving countless Disney Cast Members jobless and enthusiasts yearning for the magic and escapism the park offered.

Upon its eventual reopening, Walt Disney World Resort emerged as a shadow of its former self, with stringent health and safety measures in place. Disney park guests were greeted by mandatory mask mandates, reduced capacity, and reservations required for entry. The once carefree atmosphere was marred by reminders of the ongoing pandemic, as social distancing markers dotted the queues and sanitizing stations became a ubiquitous sight. For many, the experience felt less like a journey into fantasy and more like navigating a labyrinth of restrictions, serving as a stark reminder of the grim realities of the pandemic era.

As we’ve progressed over the last four years, Walt Disney World Resort has slowly taken away COVID precautions. Capacity has returned to its normal amount, and Park Reservation requirements just recently went away, with the exception of Disney Annual Passholders. Now, one of its final COVID restrictions has officially ended.

1900 Park Fare, located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, has remained closed since 2020. Today, the restaurant officially reopened with a brand new look, including new character dining options. Journalist Ashley Carter shared the first look of the restaurant, which includes new character dining experiences with Tiana, Aladdin, Mirabel, and Cinderella.

Disney World has shared a first look at 1900 Park Fare, which reopens at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on April 10. The restaurant will have a new character dining experience featuring Tiana, Aladdin, Mirabel and Cinderella. pic.twitter.com/vWpVIPXIlG — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 9, 2024

Since the pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort has been slowly returning to its former self, though there are still some subtle differences that Disney park fans notice when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Of course, much of this has to do with guest behavior. Since the theme park area reopened, Disney World has experienced an uptick in bad guest behavior, including brawls, arrests, line-cutting, and much more. One of the most notable fights to break out happened in Fantasyland in 2022. Two families brawled in the shadows of Cinderella Castle, resulting in multiple arrests and hospitalizations.

Though fans had to wait multiple years, the Disney Dining plan finally returned. In addition, Happily Ever After—which was replaced by Disney Enchantment for quite some time—made its grand return at Magic Kingdom Park. If that weren’t enough, Disney has continued to move forward with new construction projects, including Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, work at EPCOT, and plans to expand both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

1900 Park Fare is a cherished dining experience nestled within the enchanting confines of Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Named after the turn-of-the-century era, this restaurant offers Disney World guests a culinary journey through time, featuring elaborate buffets brimming with delectable dishes. Patrons are transported to a bygone era of elegance and sophistication as they dine amidst Victorian-inspired decor, surrounded by ornate chandeliers and plush furnishings.

What do you think of this location finally reopening at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!