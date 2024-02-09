Disney World Confirms Several New Character Experiences Coming to Newly Reopened Location

Walt Disney World (WDW) is gearing up to reopen a location at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort that has been closed for quite some time now. Along with the reopening, Disney announced that an all-new character experience would also arrive.

Disney Announces Reopening of the 1900 Park Fare Inside of the Grand Floridian Resort

1900 Park Fare presents an immersive character dining experience within the esteemed confines of the Grand Floridian Resort within Walt Disney World. Embracing a thematic motif reminiscent of a Victorian carousel, the ambiance is adorned with captivating depictions of animals seemingly “riding” the carousel, notably featuring a majestic palomino overseeing the dining area. Esteemed character interactions are reported to be exemplary, with guests often encountering beloved figures such as Winnie the Pooh, Mary Poppins, Alice, and the Mad Hatter, further enriching the culinary journey.

Since the closure of the Walt Disney World Resort in March 2020, 1900 Park Fare has remained inactive, in line with the temporary shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, it temporarily served as additional seating for the Grand Floridian Café, adapting to operational needs. Subsequently, approximately a year ago, it was announced that the establishment would undergo a refurbishment, signaling its prolonged closure.

Not only is this establishment finally reopening after nearly four years, but Disney announced that several new characters would greet guests as they dine.

NEW: 1900 Park Fare reopens April 10 at Disney’s Grand Floridian with a new character dining experience featuring Aladdin in his Prince Ali look, Cinderella, Mirabel and Tiana in her new look for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. pic.twitter.com/uB34jzd2Hw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 8, 2024

As industry insider Scott Gustin mentioned, Tiana, Mirabel, Aladdin, and Cinderella would appear throughout the dining experience to greet guests, take photos, and more. The location will reopen on April 10 to all guests at WDW. One notable character to be appearing is Princess Tiana from the Disney animated movie The Princess and the Frog (2009), which will also be the base for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction set to open sometime this year at the former Splash Mountain location.

Everything New Coming to 1900 Park Fare

Aside from these wonderful new character dining experiences for guests, some other new things coming this year to the 1900 Par Fare include:

Enjoy a Feast Fit for Royalty

A captivating buffet will be elegantly presented for breakfast and dinner, showcasing a delightful array of cherished guest favorites, including the beloved strawberry soup. Additionally, our esteemed culinary team has crafted innovative new menu selections inspired by the enchanting characters and narratives that grace our venerable establishment, offering guests an immersive culinary journey that pays homage to the timeless stories encountered throughout the restaurant.

Look for Nods to the Restaurant’s Heritage

Devotees of 1900 Park Fare will fondly recall the presence of Big Bertha, an esteemed antique organ that has graced the resort since 1988. Admire her majestic presence in the main dining room, where she reigns as the centerpiece, evoking a sense of nostalgia and charm. Continuing the beloved carousel theme, guests will be immersed in its enchanting ambiance from the moment they step through the entrance, greeted by a striking new mural that serves as the restaurant’s focal point. In the adjacent dining rooms, discover whimsical drawings of carousel animals inspired by timeless Disney classics such as Alice in Wonderland (1951) and The Little Mermaid (1989), adding to the magical atmosphere. Be sure to keenly observe for other subtle carousel-inspired details that await your discovery during your visit!

Delight in Exclusive New Artwork

The artistic flair extends seamlessly throughout the main dining room, adorned with twelve meticulously crafted portraits exclusively commissioned by talented Disney artists for the restaurant. Drawing inspiration from the impressionist art movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, each portrait showcases a distinct Disney character immersed in a moment of aspiration, contemplation, and wishful longing, whether it be gazing upon a starlit sky, a magical lamp, or a serene wishing well. These evocative pieces add a layer of sophistication and enchantment to the dining experience, inviting guests to embark on a journey of imagination and wonderment.

Celebrate Traditions and Create New Ones

Throughout the years, 1900 Park Fare has been the setting for countless cherished vacation memories for our guests, myself included. At the core of this distinctive dining venue lies the enchanting ambiance inspired by turn-of-the-century gardens and fairgrounds, evoking a sense of magic and whimsy where individuals of all ages congregated to revel in one another’s company. The essence of those blissful days spent amidst the outdoors is meticulously captured in every facet, from the grandest elements to the minutest details, culminating in an atmosphere that resonates with nostalgia and joy. In this evocative space, new memories are effortlessly woven with loved ones, perpetuating the tradition of creating unforgettable moments that endure a lifetime.

Reservations to 1900 Park Fare will open on March 5; click here for more information.