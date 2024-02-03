Disney Reveals Shocking Update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Speculation Soars

It’s an incredibly exciting day for The Princess and the Frog fans as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has gotten a highly anticipated update.

Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World in January 2023, with the Disneyland location following suit just a few months later in May. The announcement was met with a mixture of outrage from diehard Splash Mountain fans, and support from those who had considered the attraction to be controversial for decades. Many have also claimed that The Princess and the Frog has deserved a bigger presence in the parks since its release in 2009.

The new attraction will maintain the log-flume water ride structure of Splash Mountain, although it will include an all-new storyline featuring Tiana and her bayou friends. Taking place after the events of the movie, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure follows Tiana as she works to complete preparations for Mardi Gras, set to an exciting mix of jazz and zydeco music!

There have been some exciting updates for the new attraction over the last few weeks, with all signs seeming to point to a sooner-than-expected opening for the attraction. Originally, the expected opening date was late 2024, with many speculating that it would meet a fall or early winter opening. However, a recent update to the Disney parks websites has changed the wording from “late 2024” to simply “2024,” leading many to assume that the ride may now be aiming for a summer opening.

The websites have also added the descriptions and height requirements to the attraction’s listing, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will maintain the same height requirements as Splash Mountain. Iconography featuring the attraction has also started to make its way onto merchandise in the parks, with a recently released Walt Disney World popcorn bucket featuring Tiana and the Tiana’s Foods water tower.

However, in a photo recently shared online, the Walt Disney World version of the attraction has gotten a significant update that seems to add to the possibility of the ride opening much sooner than expected! In a photo shared to WDWMagic Forums by @Picasso243 and reshared to X (formerly Twitter) by @DrewDisneyDude, the part of the attraction after the giant drop has been filled with water once again, making it the first time since Splash Mountain closed over a year ago!

Another big milestone for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park — the flume after the 50-foot drop was filled with water last night for the first time since Splash Mountain closed! 📸: Picasso243 / WDWMAGIC Forums pic.twitter.com/hqit3Hrad6 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) February 3, 2024

While there’s likely still plenty of work to be done inside and out, regular updates of the construction have shown that the ride is coming along quickly and it’s surely just a matter of time before guests see boats being tested along the ride tracks. According to rumors, the ride’s animatronics are expected to be fairly elaborate, likely along the lines of the shaman found at Na’vi River Journey in Animal Kingdom.

Although Disney has been met with some backlash over being slow to confirm announcements and updates following the major developments at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, it’s clear that Disney is putting a ton of effort into its newest attraction. Until an official opening day is announced, guests at Walt Disney World can enjoy a variety of Princess and the Frog-inspired food, including Tiana’s Famous Beignets, throughout the parks in celebration of Black History Month and Mardi Gras. Disneyland guests can now experience Tiana’s Palace in New Orleans Square, a restaurant inspired by the one of the same name from the film, which features a delectable assortment of Cajun and Creole fare.

Are you excited for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Do you think it might make a summer 2024 opening? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!