Splash Mountain Replacement to Feature Similar Policy Requirement for All Guests

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Splash Mountain replacement attraction announced in 2020, is fastly taking shape at Disney World and Disneyland in California. Some new information released by Disney has given us a policy that will be in place similar to the former Splash Mountain attraction.
As of December 21, 2023, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is still under construction. The update includes:
- A new section of the walkway is open to guests
- Railings have been installed
- The flume path has been revealed
- Work continues in the queue area
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. Although a few reports have been released, rumors that there’s been some miscommunication and that construction is now at high capacity thanks to this unfortunate miscommunication.
But just this week, new information was released by Disney, including more details on the height requirement for guests who want to get on the ride with their children. According to Disney, the height requirement for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be 40 inches, the same as Splash Mountain when the attraction was up and running.
Splash Mountain is an iconic ride that many Disney park lovers remember. Some fans have had difficulty letting go of the ride, even though it closed in January 2023.
Disney World’s Splash Mountain closed permanently on January 23, 2023. The ride is being redesigned and will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024. Tiana, the main character in the 2009 Disney movie The Princess and the Frog, will inspire the new ride.
While the official debut is scheduled for later this year, the recently unveiled attraction has already been featured on the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort websites. Below is the description of the ride as presented on the Walt Disney World website:
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Coming in 2024
Embark on an enchanting musical adventure inspired by the Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog.
Dreams Come True in the Bayou
Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.
The Disney Parks will be adding this new attraction later this year, as Walt Disney Imagineering is working hard to bring to life this new and exciting ride to Disneyland Park and the Magic Kingdom. Disney CEO Bob Iger has been vocal on how thrilled Disney is about adding this experience to its parks in the United States. No word yet from the Walt Disney Company on whether or not this ride will make its way to other Disney parks, like Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, and others.
Be sure to follow Inside The Magic as more news and information is released by Disney. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will soon open at Disney World and Disneyland Resort.