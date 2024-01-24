Splash Mountain Replacement to Feature Similar Policy Requirement for All Guests

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Splash Mountain replacement attraction announced in 2020, is fastly taking shape at Disney World and Disneyland in California. Some new information released by Disney has given us a policy that will be in place similar to the former Splash Mountain attraction.

As of December 21, 2023, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is still under construction. The update includes:

A new section of the walkway is open to guests

Railings have been installed

The flume path has been revealed

Work continues in the queue area

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. Although a few reports have been released, rumors that there’s been some miscommunication and that construction is now at high capacity thanks to this unfortunate miscommunication.

But just this week, new information was released by Disney, including more details on the height requirement for guests who want to get on the ride with their children. According to Disney, the height requirement for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be 40 inches, the same as Splash Mountain when the attraction was up and running.

Splash Mountain is an iconic ride that many Disney park lovers remember. Some fans have had difficulty letting go of the ride, even though it closed in January 2023.

Disney World’s Splash Mountain closed permanently on January 23, 2023. The ride is being redesigned and will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024. Tiana, the main character in the 2009 Disney movie The Princess and the Frog, will inspire the new ride.

Disney announced the name and opening window of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on July 1, 2022, at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. However, the official announcement of Splash Mountain’s closing came in June 2020, following civil unrest throughout the United States.