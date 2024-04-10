Over 50 Locations and Experiences Closed at Disney World, No Reopening Date in Sight

A whopping 92 locations are currently closed at Walt Disney World Resort, with no date or timeframe suggested for their reopening.

Today (April 10) marked a big day for Disney World guests as one of the Florida resort’s most popular restaurants reopened its doors for the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 1900 Park Fare – a character dining experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – is available once again for both hotel and general resort guests.

While some staples remain untouched (by which we mean the iconic Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup), other elements have been updated, such as the restaurant’s character lineup. Instead of sticking to a Victorian English theme, 1900 Park Fare now involves meeting a seemingly random selection of characters, including Aladdin, Cinderella, Mirabel, and Princess Tiana.

Great though it is that 1900 Park Fare is back in action, there’s still a long list of locations closed at Disney World. The Walt Disney World Resort website currently lists over 50 locations as “temporarily closed,” meaning there’s a long list of restaurants and experiences yet to return from what’s turning out to be an increasingly permanent absence.

This list is largely taken up by dining locations. As of April 10, 2024, “temporarily closed” food spots and experiences include the Grand Floridian’s Garden View Tea Room, character dining at Trattoria al Forno, and “Breakfast at The Plaza” in Magic Kingdom.

Meanwhile, there are also multiple shuttered gift shops scattered throughout Disney World, such as The Outpost Shop at the entrance of Animal Kingdom and Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost at Hollywood Studios. Unavailable experiences also include Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at both Disney Springs and Grand Floridian and the Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise.

That’s in addition to the entirety of one Disney park, Blizzard Beach, which is currently closed for the summer season. Disney has operated an on-off schedule for its water parks since the pandemic.

While the initial reasoning for closing so many locations at Disney World was logical during the early reopening days post-lockdown, today, the most logical explanation is staffing. Reopening all of these stores, restaurants, and experiences requires more manpower, which costs a lot more in the long run.

Even some experiences that have returned since COVID-19 have done so at a slimmed-down capacity or with an unpopular new model. The most obvious is, of course, Disney’s paid replacement for FastPass – Disney Genie+ – which has made enemies of the vast majority of Disney parkgoers.

With Disney supposedly reinvesting $60 billion into its parks and the Disney Cruise Line over the next decade, there’s always a chance that some of these funds may trickle down to reopening suspended experiences. However, considering the speed at which it’s reopened these locations over the past four years, we won’t get our hopes up just yet.

What closed experience or location do you miss the most at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!