You Can Visit An Abandoned Universal Studios Theme Park

Universal is big in the theme park building game right now – but one of its projects still remains unfinished decades after it began.

While today we have Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Japan, a lot of people don’t know that we were supposed to have a sixth resort by this point.

First announced in 2007, Universal Studios Dubailand was supposed to be the Middle East’s premier theme park destination. Initial plans for the park included five lands: Hollywood, New York, Surf City, Epic Adventures, and Legendary Heroes. Across these lands, guests would’ve been able to enjoy Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, three Sesame Street attractions, and Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure.

Perhaps most excitingly, it would’ve seen a Men in Black rollercoaster (rumored to be a clone of The Incredible Hulk Coaster), a clone of Duelling Dragons inspired by King Kong, and a Ghostbusters (1984) dark ride.

Universal Studios Dubailand – What Could Have Been https://t.co/lol0gh3oWb pic.twitter.com/39QYNoGb8a — TPU (@TPUJosh) April 6, 2016

Universal Studios Dubailand broke ground in July 2008. First came the park’s iconic entrance arch, then… Nothing else.

Construction ground to a standstill as developers ran into financial problems. The project was revived a few times over the years until, finally, it was canceled for good in October 2016.

While you can’t see the arch anymore, the abandoned site that was supposed to be Universal still remains. Residents in the Emirate are still able to see the remains of what could have been, particularly if they visit IMG Worlds of Adventure (one of the many other parks planned by the mega-theme park resort that would have been Dubailand, and the only one to ever successfully complete construction).

Universal Studios Dubailand, a canceled project (2008). I geuss the arches just stand abandoned today? Interesting, kinda spooky!@ExpThemePark pic.twitter.com/C9GNU2a8bG — Nick (@nc_username) March 9, 2019

Had Dubailand come to fruition, it would’ve been the world’s premier theme park destination. Twice the size of Walt Disney World Resort, plans included Six Flags Dubailand, LEGOLAND Dubailand, DreamWorks Studio Theme Park, F1-X Theme Park Dubai, and Marvel Superheroes Theme Park – the latter of which would have contained 17 rides and attractions.

Some of these projects have shifted elsewhere over the years. Six Flags, for example, is set to open its first theme park in the Middle East in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, where it will feature the world’s fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster and the world’s tallest drop tower ride. Dubai now has its own Legoland at Dubai Parks & Resorts, where a DreamWorks land also opened at Motiongate. There’s even a Marvel theme park land at IMG Worlds of Adventure.

One thing there isn’t, however, is a Universal Studios Dubailand. Considering the company’s current park-building spree (new locations are expected in Orlando, Texas, and the United Kingdom in the next few years), there’s always a chance this could happen one day – but for now, we have plenty of sand where Dubai’s best theme park should be.

Where would you like to see a Universal Studios theme park built? Let us know in the comments!