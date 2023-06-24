10 Disney Park Projects That Were Unfortunately Canceled

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, he declared that the Park would never be complete “as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

Fast forward to 2023, and there’s still plenty of imagination left at the Walt Disney Company. Over the years, countless new additions have hit Disney Parks worldwide – some better received than others. However, there’s also an equally long list of projects that were cut down in their prime due to various obstacles (most of which were, of course, financial).

Canceled Disney Park projects

As with any creative company, Disney has planned – then ditched – countless projects over the years. Some got further down the creative pipeline than others, with some limited to ‘Blue Sky’ concepts optimistically created by Disney’s Imagineers. Here are ten of the most disappointing losses over the years.

Beastly Kingdom

Everyone knows the legend of Beastly Kingdom. When Imagineers such as Joe Rohde mapped out Animal Kingdom, the plan was to include all kinds of animals – both existing, extinct, and legendary.

Beastly Kingdom would have included dragons, unicorns, and other mythical creatures, with the land split into two sections. The first would’ve been dedicated to “good” creatures, featuring a maze called Quest of the Unicorn. It also would’ve contained Fantasia Gardens, a musical boat ride taking you through scenes with mythical creatures from Fantasia (1940), including pegasi, fauns, and centaurs from “Pastoral.”

Meanwhile, the evil section would feature Dragon’s Tower – a planned roller coaster in which Guests would team up with some bats to steal the throne of a fire-breathing dragon. There would have also been a small mythical sea creature-themed area and a restaurant called Loch Ness Landing.

Ultimately, Disney postponed the Beastly Kingdom project due to budget constraints. It was canceled entirely when both Euro Disney and Animal Kingdom underperformed. The proposed site for Fantasia Gardens, Dragon’s Tower, and other Beastly attractions was then turned into Camp Minnie-Mickey before being transformed into Pandora: World of Avatar.

WestCOT

Once upon a time, the West Coast was supposed to get its very own EPCOT. Kind of. In 1991, Disney announced a Park dedicated to the future. It was basically a flashier, high-budget EPCOT Center with many of the same features. A shuttle system would transport Guests to Center Court, where a 300-foot replica of Spaceship Earth would stand. This time, it would be gold and named SpaceStation Earth.

Several EPCOT Center attractions would be cloned (and improved), including The Living Seas and The Land. Then there would’ve been a new version of World Showcase, with countries grouped by regions. New additions would include a First Nations Spirit Lodge show in Canada, a dragon roller coaster in Asia, and a white water river raft ride in Africa. World Showcase would also feature a boat cruise called World Cruise, featuring animatronics of famous figures. It would’ve also contained hotels situated in the Park, similar to Tokyo DisneySea’s Hotel MiraCosta.

Unfortunately, budgets were tight. The Park would’ve cost $3 billion, and residents around Disneyland demanded high prices to sell and relocate. They also complained about light pollution. Ultimately, a new, cheaper, California-themed Disney Park, AKA Disney California Adventure, opened in 2001 in the same spot.

DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea has a reputation as the most luxurious, detailed Disney Park in the world. But did you know we nearly had something similar in California? In 1990, Disney unveiled the idea of an aquatic-themed Park as part of its planned resort complex, Port Disney, in Long Beach, California.

Plans included a two-story aquarium and four different lands: Mysterious Island, Heroes’ Harbor, Boardwalk, Fleets of Fantasy, and Venture Reefs. A lot of these plans were transferred over to the vision for Tokyo Disney Resort’s eventual Tokyo DisneySea in 2001 when, yet again, Disney canceled the project when faced with high costs and protests from local residents and environmentalists.

Pop Century: Legendary Years

Yes, we have Pop Century – but we nearly had so much more. The original plan for Disney’s Pop Century Resort was to build a second phase of units themed to the Legendary Years, which would have been themed to eras from 1900 to the 1940s. These would have sat across a lake from the existing Classic Years section, connected by a bridge called the Generation Gap.

Disney started building both sections at the same time. However, after 9/11 and its subsequent impact on tourism – including Walt Disney World – it left multiple Legendary Years buildings incomplete. These sat abandoned for seven years until Disney revealed plans in 2010 to build Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. With rooms based on The Little Mermaid (1989), Cars (2006), Finding Nemo (2003), and The Lion King (1994), this is admittedly much more Disney (and appeals to the casual visitor), meaning this canceled project isn’t quite as much of a loss.

Switzerland Pavilion

Today, EPCOT’s World Showcase is home to 11 pavilions representing 11 different cultures around the world. Several new additions have been planned (and canceled) over the years – including pavilions inspired by Brazil, Russia, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, and Spain – but one of the most disappointing losses is the Switzerland Pavilion.

Its most exciting feature was to be Disney World’s take on the Matterhorn. This would have very little in common with the classic Disneyland attraction. Instead, it would mostly (or completely) take place indoors, with a layout similar to Space Mountain.

While Disney came very close to building a Switzerland Pavilion for EPCOT in 1985, it failed to secure funding from the Swiss government. However, with eight slots still empty and ready for development around World Showcase, who knows what could happen in the future.

Mickey’s Movieland

Back when Disney’s Hollywood Studios (or Disney-MGM Studios) was dedicated to filmmaking and not just a mish-mash of Disney IP, Imagineers floated the idea of an expansion called Mickey’s Movieland.

The land would’ve been housed inside a massive replica of the original Walt Disney Company Studio on Hyperion Avenue in Los Angeles. Inside, Guests could see how Mickey Mouse cartoons were made, as well as tour classic animation equipment. While a closer, more intricate look at the art of animation would’ve made a great addition to the Park, Disney went with another proposal: Sunset Boulevard. So, while we may have lost another piece of movie magic, at least we gained the Tower of Terror.

Muppet Studios

There’s always room for more Muppets. When Disney-MGM Studios opened, it was home to very few attractions. Imagineers soon got to work brainstorming a solution, and with Disney in talks to purchase the entire Jim Henson Company, a Muppet-themed land seemed like the obvious answer.

This would’ve featured the same Muppet*Vision 3D attraction in the Park today, as well as a Muppets’ spoof of The Great Movie Ride. While this would’ve been one of the best additions made to any Disney Park (totally unbiased here), sadly, Disney canceled the project after Jim Henson’s death. Manifesting more Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios ASAP.

Paparazzi Pursuit

Before there was Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – and before there was Superstar Limo – there was Paparazzi Pursuit. This would’ve seen Guests race through Hollywood in an attempt to evade paparazzi.

At the start of the ride, a clip of Michael Eisner would’ve greeted Guests as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport, then reminded them to meet him at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre to sign their big contract with Disney. He would appear again at the end of the ride to explain that they had unfortunately been caught by paparazzi, which meant the contract was void.

Already a weak concept, Disney canceled the project for Disney’s California Adventure after Princess Diana tragically died in similar circumstances. The design was shifted enough to make it tasteful. The result? Superstar Limo, which only lasted less than a year. Yikes.

Mount Fuji Coaster

If built, the Mount Fuji ride had the potential to be Disney World’s most thrilling attraction. Planned as an addition to EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion, Guests would ride a roller coaster situated inside Mount Fuji – similar to the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Resort. At one point, Godzilla would have attacked Guests.

While Fujifilm offered to sponsor the ride in the early 1990s, Kodak – one of EPCOT’s biggest sponsors – convinced Disney to turn them down. Today, some elements intended for the ride (such as a mythical creature attacking riders) can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest.

Mary Poppins Teacups

Technically, Disney has never outright said that the Mary Poppins Teacups are canceled. However, when Disney indefinitely delays a project like it has its Cherry Tree Lane expansion, it’s safe to assume it’ll never see the light of day.

The attraction was announced not long before COVID-19 and was set to finally give EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion its own attraction. In 2023, leaked plans appeared online, revealing that it would take the form of a teacups ride. Not particularly thrilling, but it would’ve made an aesthetic addition to an area in need of TLC.

Which canceled Disney project is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!