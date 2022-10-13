Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks Now Too Confusing to Visit

Walt Disney Imagineering makes the Disney Parks as magical as they are, creating everything from restaurants to Resort hotels to first-class Theme Park rides.

Morgan Lee Richardson is a former Disney Imagineer. Though he worked passionately to create and design elements of the Disney Parks, he now says they’re too complicated to visit:

Haven’t been to a Disney park since 02/21 and frankly I don’t know how to go back. Like there’s apps (multiple?) and reservations (multiple?), and park hopping restrictions that I have no clue how to navigate. I designed the parks for years and now don’t know how to go to them. I just think it’s silly. And obviously folks can figure it out if they take the time. But how much attention should Guests really have to pay to the ticketing/scheduling procedure vs their park experience? Anyway…here is a photo of an empty Main St. taken at noon on 02/04/21

Richardson is referring to the Park Reservation system, in which Guests are required to book Park Passes for their chosen Disney Park up to 60 days before they visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Additionally, Richardson hints at satisfaction with the Disney Genie app. Released in 2021, Disney Genie helps Guests plan their vacations and purchase Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes.

However, Disney Genie is often disparaged for being confusing and price-gouging Guests. In fact, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort increased the prices of the once-free FastPass service just this week.

Richardson isn’t alone in his displeasure. Across the pond, Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders have planned an October 22 protest against the Park Pass Reservation system. Many American Magic Key holders and Annual Passholders have vowed to cancel their coveted passes due to expenses and difficulty visiting the Disney Parks.

Do you think visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort are becoming too complicated to visit?