California Theme Park Demolishing Opening Day Attractions For Potential Expansion

An iconic California theme park has announced the closure of yet another opening day attraction.

Florida may be the theme park capital of the United States, but California is a confident second. The Golden State is home to 33 theme parks and counting, with rumors heating up of another park soon joining Disneyland and California Adventure over at Disneyland Resort.

While the latter is home to the state’s most popular park, there are plenty of iconic locations dotted around the state. Most of them are concentrated in Southern California, where families and adrenaline junkies alike can enjoy Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld San Diego, and more.

For those more into family-friendly fun than thrills, there’s also LEGOLAND California. First opened in 1999, this was the first LEGO-themed park to open outside Europe. While additional United States locations have since opened in Florida and New York, the original remains popular with guests of all ages.

In its 24 years, multiple attractions have been removed and added to the park. The most recent addition is THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD. Drawing inspiration from the film of the same name, it features three new attractions – Emmett’s Flying Adventure Ride, Unikitty’s Disco Drop, and Queen Watevra’s Carousel.

At the time of its opening, this marked the biggest expansion in the Carlsbad park’s history. However, it seems like LEGOLAND California still has plenty more new additions up its sleeve. The park has just announced the closure of yet another opening day attraction.

The Story Ends…(For Now!) After many magical boat rides floating through your favorite stories, Fairy Tale Brook will close at the end of October to welcome future awesomeness! Don’t miss your last chance to ride & say goodbye to your fairytale friends.

The Story Ends…(For Now!) After many magical boat rides floating through your favorite stories, Fairy Tale Brook will close at the end of October to welcome future awesomeness! Don’t miss your last chance to ride & say goodbye to your fairytale friends. 📖🏰 pic.twitter.com/KHEfxkKIuo — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) October 4, 2023

On October 31, the park’s Fairy Tale Brook will close its doors forever. The attraction first opened with the rest of the park in 1999 and sees guests “sail through all of [their] favorite fairy tales as they come to life as LEGO brick characters.”

This marks the second closure of an opening day attraction in a month. On September 30, Safari Trek – which neighbors Fairy Tale Brook – also permanently closed. Again, LEGOLAND California stated that it was closing to “make way for future awesomeness.”

What exactly this “awesomeness” will entail is a mystery. However, considering the fact that both Fairy Tale Brook and Safari Trek sit between Coastersaurus and THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that we could be getting more attractions inspired by The LEGO Movie (2014) – especially considering the movie’s constant refrain that “everything is awesome.”

Whatever the replacement, some have theorized that LEGOLAND could be planning to introduce a new attraction at three of its parks. As X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Tomneom pointed out, both LEGOLAND Windsor and LEGOLAND Florida have recently closed attractions with similar plot sizes. Stay tuned for more updates.