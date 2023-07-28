Florida Theme Park Closes Suddenly, Updates Given

One of Florida’s most popular theme parks closed suddenly yesterday (July 27), notifying Guests that they would be unable to visit at the very last minute.

Often nicknamed the theme park capital of the world, Central Florida is home to some of the country’s most famous theme parks. Since 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has dominated the entertainment scene in Orlando, with Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom taking in millions of Guests per year.

But it didn’t take long for the competition to arrive. In 1990, Universal Studios Florida opened, marking the beginning of Universal Orlando Resort. It was later joined by Islands of Adventure and water park Volcano Bay, and will soon welcome a fourth park – Epic Universe – which will feature its very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, and an area inspired by How to Train Your Dragon (2010).

Today, Florida boasts a wide variety of theme parks for Guests of all ages. One of its most popular destinations for young Guests is located slightly north of Orlando in Winter Park. LEGOLAND Florida boasts over 50 rides, attractions, and shows themed around the world-famous toy – not to mention a second theme park inspired by one of TV’s most popular children’s shows.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is every young Guest’s dream. The likes of Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster and the newly-introduced dining experience Breakfast with Peppa have entertained mega-fans of the children’s cartoon since February 2022 – which is why Guests were so shocked when it suddenly closed on July 27.

Shortly before 8 a.m. EST, the official Peppa Pig Theme Park Twitter account announced that the Park would be closed that day “for maintenance.”

Those with existing tickets were asked to contact the Park via email to reschedule or cancel their visit. No further information was given on the nature of the maintenance, which left plenty of Guests wondering what kind of last-minute work would drive the entire Park to announce its closure just two hours before its regularly scheduled opening time.

Fortunately, the Park has now shared another update confirming that it will reopen today (July 28) and added an additional message on its website.

Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, July 27 and will reopen Friday, July 28 at 10am. Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little ones back for some oinktastic fun very soon! We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. For assistance with existing tickets and reservations, please contact our Guest Communications Team at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz.

Looks like Peppa and friends are back in action! We’ll share any additional updates about future closures.

Have you ever visited Peppa Pig Theme Park? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!