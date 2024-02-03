Entire Disney Park Closing for Four Days (Again), Starting Tomorrow

The entirety of a Disney World park is set to close – yet again – for four days.

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, Blizzard Beach is set to close down to guests on Sunday (February 4). It will then remain closed for four days, reopening to guests on Thursday (February 8) at 10 a.m.

While Disney hasn’t given an official reason for its closure, it’s safe to assume that it’s down to incoming inclement weather in the Orlando area. Central Florida is set to be hit by thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Warnings have been issued for the possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, with AccuWeather noting that conditions may be severe enough to cause airline delays.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 47 degrees Fahrenheit over the next four days, but are forecast to rise again on Thursday, when it will hit a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

This winter hasn’t been the luckiest season for Blizzard Beach – which is, ironically, themed like a former winter ski resort built after a freak Florida snowstorm. The park has undergone recurrent closures since it reopened for the winter in November, with its last continuous four-day closure blocking the likes of Summit Plummet, Slush Gusher, Teamboat Springs, and Downhill Double Dippers to guests at the end of December.

Disney is yet to announce a reopening date for its sister park, Typhoon Lagoon. However, if its operations schedule follows a similar pattern to 2023, we can expect Blizzard Beach to close – and Typhoon Lagoon to take its place – in March.

While both water parks previously operated simultaneously, this hasn’t been the case since the outbreak of COVID-19 when Disney switched to an on-off schedule. As one park closes for refurbishment, the other opens up in its place.

Have you visited a water park this winter? Let us know in the comments!