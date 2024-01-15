Winter Hits Disney World, Central Florida Opening Emergency Shelters

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort this week, you can expect to get a full “Florida winter” experience.

The winter months following the Holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort prove to be a time when crowds aren’t as hard to navigate and, typically, wait times are shorter. With school back in session and families already having taken their Christmas vacations, it’s easy to see why January and February– other than a couple of special events, one of which includes President’s Day weekend– can be a great time to travel if you’re wanting to make the most of your time in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Though Florida weather is relatively mild during the winter, there will be a few times during these couple of months when it turns off cold, sometimes with the lows dipping below freezing.

According to a report by Click Orlando, two Central Florida counties– Flagler and Volusia Counties– are set to open emergency cold weather shelters as forecasters have predicted that temperatures on Wednesday will have highs staying in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. While nothing has been officially announced for other counties as of yet, including Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located, these shelters may also open as temperatures in the area are expected to drop to near below 40 degrees.

While Disney World guests can anticipate a few days of colder weather, the temperature is not projected to fall significantly below 40 degrees, meaning that even if there is some precipitation– which is not expected– there is no chance of snow at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, we should note that you can likely expect Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park to close down later this week. While Walt Disney World Resort has not announced anything as of yet, the low on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday will be in the mid-40s, and the low on Saturday could reach temperatures below 40 degrees. If the forecasts hold out, Saturday could prove to be the coldest day of the winter thus far for Orlando, with a high projected at 55 degrees and a low projected at 38 degrees.

We’d recommend bringing a coat with you if your vacation is planned for this week, but the good news is that even though winter is upon us in Central Florida, the weather remains relatively mild. The temperature forecast for the rest of this week still shows Orlando with highs in the 70s for four days this week. While it’s expected to turn off cold on Saturday and Sunday (highs in the low 50s), it is nothing compared to the winter weather that many in the northern portion of the U.S. are facing.

For those who missed it, the Buffalo Bills had to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday evening due to blizzard conditions this past weekend.

Current scene at Highmark Stadium. Stay safe tonight, Bills Mafia. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FSJvNht1ri — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024

Has it ever snowed at Walt Disney World Resort?

Yes, it has snowed at Disney World on a few rare occasions. However, it’s extremely uncommon, and when snow does occur, it’s typically very light and doesn’t accumulate significantly. As a matter of fact, the last time that brought significant snow to the area was reportedly in 1989.

