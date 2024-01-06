DeSantis Board Expands Legal Scrutiny Over Disney World

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (DeSantis board), has expanded its legal scrutiny over Walt Disney World Resort.

The DeSantis Board Expands Its Legal Battle Perimeters Against Disney World

In an updated notice of deposition, attorneys for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have widened their line of questioning, delving into the legality of agreements between Disney and the District. The revised notice, filed this week, explicitly targets Disney’s influence over the RCID (Reedy Creek Improvement District) and seeks insights into the financial and structural benefits Disney gains from the RCID. The planned deposition covers diverse topics, ranging from selecting the RCID Board of Supervisors and City of Bay Lake/City of Lake Buena Vista members to Disney’s provision of theme park perks to former Board Members and RCID employees.

The legal action is part of a state-level lawsuit where the District challenges long-term agreements signed before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis assumed control. Disney contends these agreements were transparently presented at public meetings.”

The slated topics for the upcoming deposition encompass a comprehensive range of subjects, including the intricate process of selecting the RCID Board of Supervisors. This inquiry extends to scrutinizing related land contracts, the rationale behind choosing specific members, and the ensuing contractual arrangements. Similarly, the selection of members from the City of Bay Lake and the City of Lake Buena Vista is under examination, focusing on associated land contracts and the nuanced considerations guiding member selection.

Beyond personnel-related matters, the deposition will delve into theme park operations, investigating the distribution of tickets, discounts, and other considerations extended by Disney World to former Board Members and RCID employees. Additionally, the scrutiny extends to the financial implications of WDW passing taxes on renters, businesses, and other properties. The deposition is poised to uncover the intricacies of conceiving, drafting, negotiating, and entering the agreements.

Furthermore, it will explore the spectrum of investments and actions in Florida undertaken or planned by Disney based on the contested agreements. A pivotal aspect of the inquiry involves examining Disney’s efforts to exert control over the RCID and the subsequent success in maintaining that control. Finally, the deposition aims to shed light on the multifaceted benefits accruing to Disney, both financially and structurally, from its association with the RCID.

The legal developments initiated by the CFTOD lawyers are intricately connected to a state-level lawsuit wherein the District is pursuing legal action against Disney. The lawsuit revolves around alleged deficiencies in long-term agreements inked earlier this year, a period predating the assumption of control over the District by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney contends that these agreements underwent transparent scrutiny, being presented at publicly accessible meetings to the Governor and his subsequent Board of Supervisor replacements. These agreements form a crucial aspect of the legal dispute, delineating the developmental terms that govern the extent to which Disney and the District can engage in building activities on the land encompassed within the District.

Most recently, a Florida County voted to terminate the DeSantis-ran District, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, to reinstate it to the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now, time will tell for how long or even if the DeSantis board will transform back into the former Reedy Creek for Disney World.

