Massive Crowds, High Wait Times – Here’s How to Survive the Holiday Season at the Disney Parks

The holiday season has arrived at the Disney Parks worldwide. With the wait times climbing past several hours and the overcrowded parks, here’s how you can survive the Holiday season when visiting Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resort, and the rest of the Disney Parks worldwide.

The Holidays Arrive at the Disney Parks

Right now, the Holiday cheer is in full swing at the Disney Parks around the globe, with shows, parades, and Christmastime galore. Here are some holiday events happening at Disney parks right now:

Disney Jollywood Nights: A new nighttime event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with themed celebrations, live music, fireworks, and characters

Disney Festival of Holidays: At Disney California Adventure Park, this festival celebrates Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: November 24–December 30

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: Select nights at Magic Kingdom from November 9–December 22

Other Disney festivals include:

EPCOT Festival of the Arts

EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival

DCA Food and Wine Festival At Disneyland Paris, here’s what guests looking for that Christmas Holiday magic can enjoy. Related: Disney Dining Plan Returns During Beloved Nighttime Show Holiday Events at Disneyland Paris – Disney Parks Here are some holiday events at Disneyland Paris in 2023: Disney’s Enchanted Christmas Runs from November 11, 2023 until January 7, 2024. Includes holiday entertainment, decorations, exceptional food, and a festive atmosphere.

Disney Halloween Festival: Includes parades, meets and greets, and a fun atmosphere.

Disney D-Light: A magical show with drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle. Other holiday events at Disneyland Paris include: Holiday Entertainment

Decorations

Special food

Opening times from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in both parks

Magic Hour (for the Disney Hotels guests) starts at 8:30 a.m.

Visiting Santa in Santa Village Disneyland Paris at Christmas is always one of the busiest periods. Theme park reservations are required to visit. Holiday Events at Tokyo Disney Resort – Disney Parks Tokyo Disney Resort has several holiday events in 2023, including: Disney Christmas From November 8 to December 25, 2023, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate with decorations, food, merchandise, and entertainment.

Disney Christmas Stories Parade This parade features Disney characters in Christmas outfits, dancing, and floats that stop mid-parade. The train includes seven stories, including Donald Duck as Santa Claus.

Sky Full of Colors Colorful fireworks light up the night sky to the 40th-anniversary theme song and other Disney songs.

Christmas-themed meals Tokyo DisneySea will offer snowy Christmas-themed course meals. Both parks will provide hot apple ginger drinks, strawberry milk tapioca drinks, and dishes with Christmas design souvenir items. Other events at Tokyo Disney Resort include: Anniversary Event “Tokyo Disney Resort 40th ‘Dream-Go-Round'”:

New Year’s at Tokyo Disney Resort

Disney Pal-Palooza “Minnie’s Funderland” Related: Disney World in Trouble as Guest Experience Plummets Christmas at Shanghai Disneyland – Disney Parks Shanghai Disneyland has several holiday events in 2023, including: Disney Winter Frostival A limited-time winter celebration with festive shows, seasonal merchandise, and treats. The Frostival runs from November 10, 2023, to February 24, 2024.

Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade A cavalcade with new floats, characters, costumes, performances, and a new song.

Zootopia It is an atmosphere show that brings the characters from the film to life. It opens on December 20, 2023.

Donald’s birthday The park and Disneytown celebrate Donald’s birthday with activities.

Duffy and Friends Summer Bubble Party Collection A collection of bubble party-inspired plushes, keychains, accessories, apparel, and homeware. Other holiday events at Shanghai Disneyland include: Festive entertainment shows

Exclusive seasonal merchandise

Delicious treats

Snowy vignettes with characters from Frozen, The Incredibles, Zootopia, and Beauty and the Beast

A Disney and Pixar activation Holidays at Hong Kong Disney Resort – Disney Parks Here are some holiday events at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023: Disney Christmas Live in Concert: A live concert on the Castle Hub Stage with special appearances from Mirabel, Anna, and Elsa

Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball

A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony

New Year’s Eve Countdown

Festive shopping and treats

Festive staycations Other events at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023 include: Halloween: September 16–October 31

World of Frozen: Opens November 20

Duffy and Friends-themed experience

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue Hong Kong Disneyland also has daily parades, including The Main Street, U.S.A. Electrical Parade.

Related: Disney Guests Blocked From Entering Parks for Entire Month Holiday Season Events at Walt Disney World Resort – Disney Parks There are many fun and festive events right now through the Holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort. Candlelight Processional: A retelling of the Christmas story with a celebrity narrator, mass choir, and 50-piece orchestra

Christmas at Magic Kingdom: A holiday wonderland with enchanting decor, holiday treats, and a beaming castle

Disney Jollywood Nights: A nighttime holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with dancing, treats, and spirits

Special Holiday Music Performances: Holiday music performances by talented musicians

Meet Santa Claus at the Odyssey Pavilion: Join Santa Claus in his snow-covered sleigh from November 24 to December 24, 2023 Other holiday season events at Walt Disney World Resort include: EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: November 24 – December 30

DCA Festival of Holidays: November 10, 2023 to January 7, 2024

Holidays at Walt Disney World: November 9 – December 31, 2023 But the main event at WDW is Mickey’s Verry Merry Christmas Party. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a special ticketed event at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. It occurs on select nights in November and December leading up to Christmas. The event features: Holiday entertainment: A parade, dance parties, character meet-and-greets, and complimentary treat stations

Exclusive fireworks

Snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.

Castle shows

Food and drink

Special characters The party officially starts at 7 p.m., but tickets give you access to Magic Kingdom from 4 p.m. onwards. Many nights sell out ultimately, so booking well in advance is recommended. Tickets are non-refundable, even for bad weather. You can purchase tickets online or call the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-1872. The party is busier the closer Christmas gets. If you can attend one in early to mid-November, you will find it less crowded than one in late December. The day of the week also tends to matter, with Monday through Thursday evenings less busy than the weekend events.

Holiday Season Events at Disneyland Resort in California The 2023 holiday season at Disneyland Resort in California includes: Believe … in Holiday Magic fireworks

Snowfall

World of Color — Season of Light

Christmas Fantasy Parade

Disney Festival of Holidays

Mickey’s Happy Holidays Other events include: Ornaments and lights

“it’s a small world” Holiday boat ride

Fake snow released during fireworks

Disney Pals on Buena Vista Street The holiday season at Disneyland Resort runs from November 10, 2023, to January 7, 2024.