Disney Dining Plan Returns During Beloved Nighttime Show

This experience will cost between $51 and $77 per adult guest. Children 9 and younger will cost the parents somewhere between $23 and $49 per child. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:

An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a non-alcoholic beverage

One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area

The Disney World Dining plan is not yet ready for purchase but will be in 2024, with offerings like character dining, table service meal options, and much more.