Disney Dining Plan Returns During Beloved Nighttime Show

Prepare your calendars for 2024 as the Disney dining plan returns to Walt Disney World. For those looking to experience a specific iconic nighttime show, you can now do so with the Dining Plan included. Here’s what you need to know.
Disney World Announces the Return of Its Dining Plan for 2024
- Four plans available: Quick Service, Regular, Plus, and Deluxe
- Snacks such as ice cream novelties, popcorn, and whole fruit
- One non-alcoholic beverage per night of stay
- One Resort refillable drink mug per person per package
Disney suspended the dining plan after Disney World closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney also announced a new special package offer for spring 2024. The discounted deal is available for most dates between March 3, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Guests who want to take advantage of the offer are encouraged to plan and book their vacations as soon as possible.
What Happened to the DDP?
The Disney Dining Plan (DDP) was suspended after Disney World closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney confirmed in June 2021 that the DDP would return at some point in the future. On May 8, 2023, Disney announced that the DDP would return on January 9, 2024, with bookings starting on May 31, 2023.
The DDP will be available for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who purchase a vacation package starting with stays beginning January 9, 2024. The per-night price of the Deluxe Disney Dining Plan was $119 per adult and $47.50 per child during the regular season, and more during peak season when it was last available.
Disney World guests will soon be able to enjoy a Disney Dining Plan during the Fantasmic! Nighttime show. Fantasmic! is a show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show is about 30 minutes long and features:
- Effects: Fireworks, water effects, lasers, pyrotechnics, and searchlights
- Characters: Live actors, audio-animatronics, and decorated boat floats
- Music: Stirring music and scene projections on the water
- Stunts: Thrilling stunts
- Surprises: Silly and suspenseful surprises
Enjoy a mouthwatering meal at one of 5 magnificent restaurants and then experience Fantasmic! with VIP seating.
Feast, Then Fantasmic!
Reserve your VIP spot at this dazzling nighttime spectacular, along with a delightful dining package.
Do you prefer the casual ambiance of Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, the bustling lunch scene at Hollywood & Vine or the fine dining vibe of The Hollywood Brown Derby? Whichever you choose, you’ll be sure to savor a mouthwatering meal before the stunning musical extravaganza known as Fantasmic! takes you away with its imagination-bending symphony of lights, lasers, fireworks, music & water animation!
This experience will cost between $51 and $77 per adult guest. Children 9 and younger will cost the parents somewhere between $23 and $49 per child. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:
- An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a non-alcoholic beverage
- One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area
Follow Inside The Magic for more news on this new deal offering at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney World Dining plan is not yet ready for purchase but will be in 2024, with offerings like character dining, table service meal options, and much more.