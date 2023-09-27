Florida Weather Shutters New Disney World Attraction, Completely Shut Down

The state of Florida has unpredictable weather, and it can play a major effect on vacations at Walt Disney World Resort.

Florida weather is renowned for its unpredictability and extremes. With its subtropical climate, the Sunshine State can offer visitors both sunny, sweltering days and sudden, torrential downpours. Summers bring the relentless heat and humidity, often punctuated by thunderstorms that sweep in seemingly out of nowhere. Hurricane season, which spans from June to November, can also bring the threat of powerful storms, leading to evacuation orders and widespread preparations.

Right in the middle of the state of Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks— Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– as well as the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, water parks, and numerous resorts and hotels. With so much to enjoy, it should come as no surprise that millions of people make their way to Disney World each year, but it also shouldn’t be a surprise that they are met with challenges in preparing for the weather, as well.

In the blink of an eye, a sunny and hot day can turn into a rainy event. Though Florida has some times when it is cooler than others, the temperatures and humidity can be difficult for some guests to navigate. Because of Florida’s climate, Walt Disney Imagineers have to design rides and attractions to not only be fun for guests to enjoy but also be technically sound and ready to operate in weather climates that can be extreme depending on the time of year.

While Florida is known as the Sunshine State, there is still plenty of rain that comes throughout the year. Disney World guests who are currently enjoying the newest attraction in the Disney theme parks have become aware of just how interesting the weather can be and what kind of effects it can have on experiences.

Currently, Disney Annual Passholders are enjoying previews of the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT. The new attraction, which is set to officially open on October 16, 2023, is a walkthrough experience where “water comes to life.”

According to Disney, the new attraction is a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that:

Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage. Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet. Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.

However, the ironic portion of this attraction– which is themed to water– is that it has actually been completely shutting down when the rain comes down. This has happened multiple times.

Because it’s a walkthrough area with paths that get wet, many Disney World guests just assumed that they’d be able to enjoy the attraction regardless of the weather, but that’s not the case. Disney hasn’t given any official details as to why this is, but it likely has to do with thunderstorms in the area and the fact that all outdoor attractions must close when a thunderstorm approaches. The same kind of rules apply for the water parks, though attractions can remain open if it’s just rain and there is no lightning in the area.

It’s unclear at this time if the same rules apply to Disney’s newest attraction or if rain will always mean the closure of the Moana-inspired experience.

