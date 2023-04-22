Disney World Restaurant Set to Close in June

If you’re making your Disney World dining reservations for June, you can rule out this restaurant.

Home to over 200 restaurants, Disney World is as much a culinary destination as it is one for thrills, queues, and Mickey Mouse-shaped treats.

To the uninitiated, Disney’s dining outlets are packed with your typical theme park fare. Think hotdogs, burgers, and plenty of grease. Disney World regulars, however, know that the Resort boasts dining options for every taste – whether that’s Michelin-endorsed restaurants like Victoria & Albert’s or an all-you-can-eat breakfast extravaganza à la ‘Ohana.

If casual Italian dining is your choice, however, you’re one option down come June. From June 11 to June 17, 2023, Trattoria al Forno – located on Disney’s Boardwalk – will be closed for refurbishment.

Trattoria al Forno offers Italian staples such as Parmigiana di Pollo, Truffle Gnocchi, and Shrimp Pappardelle, as well as breakfast dishes with an Italian twist, such as Tiramisù Bread Pudding (a bonafide 10/10) and Al Forno Eggs.

During its closure, Trattoria al Forno will still offer limited breakfast options. However, Guests will be redirected to the neighboring Flying Fish, where they can order from a limited menu.

Before the pandemic, Trattoria al Forno offered a character dining breakfast – Bon Voyage Adventure Breakfast – where diners could interact with the likes of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Ariel, and Prince Eric and enjoy Disney-inspired entrées such as King Triton’s Shipwreck al Forno (a surprisingly flawless breakfast calzone) and pastries themed after Tangled (2010).

This option remains unavailable since Disney World’s phased reopening in 2020. However, considering the confirmed returns of character dining experiences at Garden Grill, Akershus, Chef Mickey’s, and Cinderella’s Royal Table, the signs look positive that a return for Bon Voyage Adventure Breakfast could be on the table. Fingers crossed that we can once again chow down with Rapunzel and co ASAP.