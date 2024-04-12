Disney Officially Renames Studios Park, Confusion Ensues

The Walt Disney Company has officially renamed their troubled Studios park during a major refurbishment project.

The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in France has faced increased criticism over the years, with many Disney park fans desperate to see some kind of creative injection into the destination. The most recent addition to Walt Disney Studios Park, which is found adjacent to Disneyland Park, is the brand’s second Avengers Campus.

Back in 2018, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced a €2 billion investment into Disneyland Paris, and over more recent years, expansion work has commenced on the Studios park. This development will see the Kingdom of Arendelle, as well as other offerings, arrive in France. The Frozen-themed land will be the third to open following the World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland and the upcoming Frozen Kingdom at Tokyo Disney Resort’s Fantasy Springs, which opens this June at Tokyo DisneySea.

Now, as Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski discusses the future of Disneyland Paris in the Studio Theater at the 32nd Anniversary Media Event, the new name of Walt Disney Studios Park has been revealed…sort of.

In a supposed leak, Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed Disney Adventure World. @_ultros posted the new logo on social media, as did many others.

#DLP32⚠️ Disneyland Paris a dévoilé le nouveau nom des Walt Disney Studios :

“Disney Adventure World”

#DLP32⚠️ Disneyland Paris a dévoilé le nouveau nom des Walt Disney Studios : “Disney Adventure World” pic.twitter.com/MjSdjCF0K6 — ultros : TURBOCHARGED⚡️ (@_ultros) April 12, 2024

Related: Bob Iger’s $60 Billion Surfaces, New Attraction Officially Announced for Disney

The source of this new name and logo is seemingly from Disneyland Paris’ own official news site, as @ED92Magic pointed out on this thread, which read, “Source: This was publicly posted on the Disneyland Paris News website. It has since been taken down.” The user posted the URL link, but it returned a 404 error page. The URL included the words, “Disneyland Paris unveils a new milestone in unprecedented resort transformation.”

The new name for the Walt Disney Studios park has been released – Disney Adventure World! ✨

What do you think????

The new name for the Walt Disney Studios park has been released – Disney Adventure World! ✨ What do you think???? 💭 pic.twitter.com/u83JC40f6z — ED92 (@ED92Magic) April 12, 2024

Confusion has thus ensued regarding the new name, with expectations being that it will be shared publicly at the end of the anniversary event. However, the reveal of Disney Adventure World coincides with a rumor from earlier this month, which suggested that Walt Disney Studios Park’s new title would be shared at the conference. Also coming out of the media event is the first look at the upcoming Tangled-themed ride vehicles for a new attraction based on the 2010 movie, updated concept art of Disney Village, the extension of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade over Sleeping Beauty Castle, and a new nighttime show coming to Avengers Campus featuring Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

The development of Walt Disney Studios Park also includes a new Alice in Wonderland-themed BMX show called “Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland,” which will take place in the newly renamed Theatre of the Stars. At the same time, there was no mention of the original proposed Star Wars expansion, likely meaning the arrival of the galaxy far, far away in France is dead in the water.

Related: Goodbye Disney: Multiple 1+ Year Closures Confirmed, Demolition Date Found

The sister park of Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios is found in Orlando, Central Florida, at Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this developing story.