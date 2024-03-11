Bob Iger’s $60 Billion Surfaces, New Attraction Officially Announced for Disney

After pledging $60 billion into the theme parks and cruises business over the next decade, Bob Iger’s investment now includes a brand-new major attraction for Disney Parks.

Across the globe, Disney fans can immerse themselves in the magic of their favorite movies. From Walt Disney World Resort to Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort to Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort to Walt’s first-ever theme park destination, Disneyland Resort, guests can encounter a plethora of unique attractions and experiences across the portfolio.

But some say it’s not enough. Disney’s competitor in the theme park space, Universal Destinations & Experiences, has been revealing project after project in the last year or so and even has a brand new third theme park opening in Orlando, Central Florida, next year.

Related: Cinderella Castle Is Getting a New Nighttime Spectacular This Year, Details Announced

Universal’s Epic Universe is a major new addition to the landscape of Florida and will surely prompt Disney to move forward with the rumored expansion of Walt Disney World Resort–including, perhaps, an entirely new theme park gate. Between D23 Expo 2022 and Destination D23 last year, Disney has circled around making any major announcements–the close people got was the confirmation of the retheming of DinoLand, U.S.A., to the Tropical Americas in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Disney World.

That said, there are a number of things in motion. In Disneyland Paris, Bob Iger’s €2 billion investment into the resort will see a new land open at Walt Disney Studios Park in the near future. This expansion includes the next Frozen-themed land, following the opening of World of Frozen in Hong Kong at the end of 2023. Over in Tokyo, Fantasy Springs will open as the eighth port of Tokyo DisneySea, bringing more Frozen, as well as Peter Pan and Rapunzel, to the popular destination.

Now, a new press release from Disney (via China Daily) shares that Disney is continuing to put money where their mouth is by announcing a major new attraction for Shanghai Disney Resort.

“Shanghai Disney Resort plans to introduce another separately themed attraction within Shanghai Disneyland, according to a news release on Monday,” China Daily wrote. “Located adjacent to the recently opened Zootopia area, the new themed attraction is now undergoing initial preparation work for construction.”

The City of Zootopia is Shanghai Disneyland’s latest area and includes the brand-new trackless ride, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. The forthcoming attraction will seemingly not be a part of the City of Zootopia, raising suspicion over just what this experience will be. No further details have been shared, but chances are that Disney executives will reveal information on the next earnings call later this Spring.

Shanghai Disney Resort is the most recent opening for the Disney Parks brand. The first park in mainland China, Shanghai Disneyland features the incredibly unique Enchanted Storybook Castle as its icon, which is surrounded by eight themed lands: Adventure Isle, Gardens of Imagination, Mickey Avenue, Tomorrowland, Treasure Cove, Fantasyland, Toy Story Land, and the City of Zootopia.

Back on U.S. soil, Disney Parks looks to be gearing up to make some kind of major announcement for either Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Following Universal’s Epic Universe, as well as Universal Kids and Universal Horror Unleashed, Disney fans are awaiting something huge.

Related: Disney Reveals Fate of Beloved Attraction After Child Is Hit, Pinned Under Car

This may come in the form of new lands at Disneyland Resort, which Bob Iger recently spoke out about, or even the already confirmed Avatar expansion at the Southern California site. As for Walt Disney World, Tropical Americas is likely to be the next project to be developed. The new area will eventually feature the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises.

The Disney Parks brand feels particularly restless at present, and it is surely a sign that big things are coming down the pipeline.

What do you think this new Disney park attraction will be? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!