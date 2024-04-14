EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Disney Coaster Track Left Hanging, Cars Unable To Cross

Disneyland Resort shocked fans this week when guests spotted construction crews tearing apart the track of Disney California Adventure Park’s iconic Incredicoaster.

Though the Pixar-themed ride officially premiered in 2018, the steel rollercoaster originally opened as California Screamin’ in 2001. Even when Disney California Adventure Park saw pitiful attendance compared to Disneyland Park, the attraction remained one of Disneyland Resort’s most popular.

Now part of Pixar Pier, the thrilling ride combines beloved characters and adrenaline rush for a distinctly Disney experience! “Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!”

Incredicoaster closed for standard refurbishment on April 8. With thousands of guests passing through Disney California Adventure Park daily, it’s natural that such a popular attraction needs some TLC. The temporary closure didn’t initially alarm fans–they assumed it would involve paint touch-ups, cleaning, maybe replacing a few worn parts…

Instead, guests were met with a terrifying image: The Incredicoaster ride track torn apart just before its loop. Redditor u/TheDisneyScoopGuy shared this photo of the downward track ripped away, which would make for quite a dangerous ride:

They’re assembling the new loop for the Incredicoaster!

Even though Disneyland Resort would never run The Incredicoaster in this condition, it’s a troubling image. Disney cast members are most likely repairing the loop because it’s the most strained part of the attraction.

Following the discussions online about the uncomfortable sight, Inside the Magic visited Disney California Adventure Park to snap some pictures.

In the video below, construction sounds drown out some typical Disney theme park noise.

It’s unclear whether Disney cast members were disassembling the old Incredicoaster track or attaching the new track when Inside the Magic visited Pixar Pier.

It’s possible that crews were demolishing and installing simultaneously, especially considering the refurbishment is only ten days long!

The Incredicoaster is scheduled to re-open on April 18, 2024. Inside the Magic will report any significant updates to the rollercoaster refurbishment.

Have you spotted anything interesting during construction at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.