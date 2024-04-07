Disneyland Begins Crackdown on Park Admission, All Guests Subject to Testing

Disney is beefing up its security with a new method that may affect the privacy of guests.

Disneyland is cracking down on security at its theme parks, integrating new technology that will hopefully make the resort safer.

However, one of the most crucial aspects of any theme park experience is guest safety, which Disney takes very seriously.

In an effort to upgrade the safety of Disneyland guests, the Disneyland Resort has started using facial recognition technology.

According to firsthand accounts from guests and media sites, the Disneyland Resort has begun testing facial recognition systems at the front gates of Disney California Adventure. New gates are now found on the right side of the entrances of Disney California Adventure, with select amounts of guests using the new systems.

The first step involves a cast member scanning a guest’s ticket to see if they have a photo within Disneyland’s system. If a guest already has a photo, they can continue. If they do not, a cast member snaps a photo of the guest at the gate. Then, the guest scans their ticket once again. A camera mounted above the screen scans the guest’s face to see if it’s a match within Disneyland’s system. Guests reportedly had to take off hats and glasses in order to get the camera to work properly, though this is probably a kink that will get worked out eventually as the system gets used more.