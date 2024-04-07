Disney Parks Overrun as Spring Break Crowds Storm Front Gates

Thousands of guests are pouring into the Disney theme parks as spring break wraps up.

An intense swarm of guests poured into the Disney theme parks over the weekend, resulting in a hectic, chaotic, and jaw-dropping spectacle. Several videos of the huge crowds were shared online, revealing just how popular the Disney theme parks can be, both in America and overseas.

The Walt Disney Company owns and operates a dozen different theme parks all around the world, ranging from the original Disneyland Park in California to modern and innovative theme parks in Tokyo, Japan, and Shanghai, China. No matter which Disney resort guests visit, they are bound to have a fun and magical time.

Alongside Disneyland Park, some of Disney’s most famous theme parks include Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, which happen to be the two oldest parks in Walt Disney World. However, things are just as exciting, with the Tokyo Disney Resort being a prime example of Walt Disney Imagineers, engineers, and designers going above and beyond.

A big part of what brings in guests, new and returning, is Disney’s impressive list of rides and attractions. Over the years, Walt Disney Imagineering has managed to design, build, and create some of the world’s most impressive theme park experiences, a lot of which can be found at Tokyo Disney. As a result, millions of guests enter the gates of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea every year, with guests packing in tight over the weekend.

Several videos and photos were shared on social media sites like Twitter, revealing just how dedicated and passionate fans of the Tokyo Disney Resort truly are. Twitter user @hokuto_disney13 shared the following clips, showing just how crowded the parks were on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, April 6 [Spring break is over and now it’s empty] It’s Saturday but it’s pretty calm! The second Palpal release is just around the corner, so this is a brief quiet day…!

The Tokyo Disney Resort features an expansive collection of rides and attractions, ranging from high-speed thrill rides to classic dark rides. Guests will find iconic Disney experiences here, like Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight, as well as unique adventures only present in Tokyo. As a result, thousands of guests eagerly lined up in anticipation of the resort’s opening. Another video was taken from a higher point of view, revealing the sheer magnitude of guests waiting to enter Tokyo Disney.

[The last day of spring break is crazy ] There is also a line being formed on the south side for people to wait in line for baggage inspection…!

A large chunk of these guests are visiting Tokyo Disney as a way to celebrate the final day of spring break, one of the busiest times for the Disney theme parks in general. During this time, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts see a huge spike in attendance, with things picking up even more as the summer approaches.

Unfortunately, fans will lose a major attraction later this year. In July, Tokyo Disney’s version of Space Mountain will shut down forever as part of the resort’s massive Tomorrowland renovation project. Space Mountain, as fans know, will close forever, allowing crews to come in and redesign and rebuild the iconic space coaster from the ground up. The project will take several years to complete, meaning guests will have to go without Space Mountain for quite some time.

Do you enjoy visiting the Disney theme parks during spring break?