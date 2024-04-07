Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Cancelled, Production Going on Hiatus

Disney’s Frozen franchise is being put on ice.

While The Walt Disney Company certainly has its fair share of iconic film franchises and series, few Disney films have managed to captivate the world quite like Frozen. Originally released in 2013, Frozen has become one of Disney’s biggest and most successful film franchises of all time, complete with iconic songs, memorable characters, and endless marketing potential. The original film is one of the world’s highest-grossing movies of all time, bringing in over $1 billion at the box office. A sequel was inevitable, with Frozen 2 releasing in 2019. Again, Disney hit it out of the park in terms of music, animation, and story, with Frozen 2 being another box office success.

Because of this, the Frozen brand is very well represented in Disney’s vast collection of theme parks around the world. In Walt Disney World, guests will find a live theater experience based on the original Frozen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Things get even more exciting internationally, with a roller coaster based on Frozen being found at Hong Kong Disneyland.

In Disneyland Paris, guests can experience the magic of the Frozen films with Frozen: A Musical Invitation. Unfortunately, his experience will not be offered much longer.

According to an official announcement from Disney, Frozen: A Musical Invitation will be going on hiatus.

“Be prepared to unleash the magic that lies within you on an enchanting Frozen journey that takes you to Kristoff’s barn,” states Disney regarding the attraction. “Along the way, you’ll join Sven and Kristoff for a rendition of a classic reindeer tribute. Master Anna’s magical dance moves in time to surprise Elsa in her Ice Palace during a joyful rendition of Let It Go.”

The show will stop production on May 13, and will not return until July 1, 2024. Thankfully, there are plenty of things to do at Disneyland Paris, but fans of Frozen will be out of luck for quite some time. The entire European resort is undergoing major changes, with several rides, attractions, and shows closing temporarily or permanently. Both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park are covered in construction walls, with several locations set to be demolished in the coming months. This is all being done of course, to ensure the Disneyland Paris Resort is as exciting, fun, and magical as it can be for the millions of guests who visit it each and every year.

Part of what makes Disney’s Frozen franchise so special is the cast of characters featured throughout the series. Anna and Elsa are the two main characters, a pair of sisters bonded together by both trauma and love. Kristoff and his pet Sven offer up some comedic relief, ad Olaf the snowman steals the show. Disney is already well into production on Frozen 3, but Disney’s CEO recently revealed that Disney has even larger plans for the franchise.

At a recent call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company is already beginning to work on a fourth installment of the Frozen series, shocking fans and the Disney community at large.

